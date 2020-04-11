Johnny Depp's son Jack shows irrefutable resemblance to Dad in new shirtless photo

WENN / Instagram

The new photo of the son of the star of & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; She is shared on Instagram by sister Lily-Rose Depp as she celebrates her brother's 18th birthday on April 9.

Johnny Depp he has a double in his teenage son. On Thursday, April 9, a shirtless photo of Jack Depp appeared online to celebrate his 18th birthday, and uncovered the teenager's strange resemblance to his "Pirates of the Caribbean" star father.

Sharing the rare look at Jack was his older sister. Lily-Rose Depp. The "Planetary"The actress took to Instagram to post two photos of the birthday teenager with a note saying," My little baby Jackie is 18 years old. My baby broke my heart and my soul happy birthday. I love you so! His first shared photo was a montage memory of his childhood days, while the second featured an adult version of him.

The second photo of Jack, whose full name is John Christopher Depp III, made the Internet vibrate as it showed that he looked a lot like his famous father in his youth. With her brown curls falling over her forehead, she seemed to be writing something on a notepad as she enjoyed her time in an open section of a home's patio. He was wearing only navy shorts and black sunglasses.

Many have since sent their good wishes. Lily-Rose co-star in "Yoga Hosers" Harley quinn smithhe wrote, "ah, happy birthday Jack!" Meanwhile, "NCIS: Los Angeles"star Rahimi Medal he commented, "how cute! happy birthday Jackie". Filmmaker Kevin Smith replied, "Jack is responsible for my favorite upset bird in film history." MOO! MOO! MOO! I'm a loser! Hey? " Happy Birthday kid!

Jack is Johnny's second child with the French singer Vanessa Paradis who is also the mother of Lily-Rose. While Jack was always private and has rarely been seen in public, he once appeared on "Yoga Hosers" alongside his older sister and parents.

In 2014 Johnny said Jack doesn't want to follow in his footsteps to be an actor. In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, she said: "My boy Jack has always been a very talented cartoonist. He draws very well. He also plays music very well. He has a good idea of ​​that. Apart from school plays and stuff, no he has shown no desire to become an actor. "