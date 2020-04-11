Joey Gallo took Blake Snell deep in & # 39; MLB The Show 20 & # 39 ;, the same as he did in a real game

There was a great moment of realism in video games when Joey Gallo faced Blake Snell on Friday.

Gallo, the Rangers slugger, faced Snell, the Rays' left-hander, on the first night of the "MLB The Show 20,quot; League of Players. In the first inning, Snell dropped a shot on the plate and Gallo, like himself, did what he does best in real life: hit him a lot.

Very good job from someone who says they mainly play "Call of Duty,quot;. Maybe it was because of his recent indoor hitting drills.

It turns out that the home run was art that imitated life.

The alert team at Cespedes BBQ, also known as DAZN's "ChangeUp,quot; weekend hosts, recalled that Gallo shot Snell at Tropicana Field on June 30.

The same part of the patio, even.

Gallo beat Snell in his three-inning game 11-2 and razed his four games at night to take the lead in the AL West standings. Snell and other MLB players wondered if Gallo was a bell, despite what Gallo said.

"I think I am better than I thought I was," he told MLB.com. "I didn't think it was that good."

It was really good, suspiciously good, for some, on Opening Night.