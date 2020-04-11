Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders to win the Alaska Democratic primary – Up News Info

JUNEAU, Alaska – Joe Biden won the Alaska Democrats' presidential presidential election, defeating Senator Bernie Sanders days after Sanders suspended his campaign.

Biden beat Sanders on Saturday 55.3% to 44.7%. A total of 19,759 votes were cast.

Biden has 11 delegates and Sanders has 4. Overall, Biden has 1,228 delegates and Sanders has 918, according to The Associated Press count.

Casey Steinau, president of the state party, said Sanders, along with US Senator Elizabeth Warren and Federal Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who have also suspended their campaigns, asked to be included in the counts.

Sanders suspended his campaign this week, but said he would keep his name on the ballot in states that have not yet voted. Their goal is to gather delegates as part of an effort to influence the party's platform at this year's Democratic National Convention.

Sanders won the state committees in 2016, over Hillary Clinton.

