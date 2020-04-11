Jimmie Johnson reflects on the future – Up News Info Detroit

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion and Everyman Overall, has added a primary home schooling teacher to his resume.

The coronavirus pandemic sports shutdown has thrown a red flag on Johnson's farewell tour. He had planned a final racing season with a full NASCAR schedule, but so far that has lasted only four races.

Amid all the uncertainty, Johnson does not know when he will return in his beloved No. 48 Chevrolet.

NASCAR is publicly aiming for a comeback on May 9 at Martinsville, privately holding its breath for a May 24 reopening at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, but promising only to complete the full 36-race schedule.

Meanwhile, Johnson teaches his two daughters' daily school lessons, continues his fanatical workout routine, spends hours and hours on his racing simulator and waits to see how his pending retirement plan is going.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the coming months and whether we can run the full season or not," Johnson said Thursday. "I feel like I set out to make 2020 my last year full time, but I've always left the door open for other races and NASCAR and abroad for the future."

“I feel like I'm still on that path. I am hopeful that we have our full year and can start again in a month or so … and that I can run the season in its entirety. I really don't have an answer: it's in the air just like in the world. "

This 19th season was supposed to be the last as a full-time driver at Hendrick Motorsports because Johnson, now 44 and the father of two active girls, doesn't want to live in a motorhome on tracks across the country 38 weekends a year. Johnson wanted to change his career to focus on a wish list, the kind of calendar that former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, a new friend, has created.

This unconventional route works for drivers who still have the skills and ability to compete but are exhausted from their full-time jobs. NASCAR has the longest season in sports and participants have an average of three nights a week, on the weekend, away from home.

Johnson thought he would go on to the kind of competitions he could never do as a NASCAR driver: in addition to triathlons, Iron Man competitions, and cycling activities, Johnson was locked in trying IndyCar and had a test scheduled for early April that was canceled due to The pandemic.

Now he is adjusting to what he described as the most free time he has had as an adult and he is eager to return to work. Johnson got off to a decent start before the season was suspended; in four races he had a couple of results in the top 10 and was fifth in points.

Impressive for Johnson, who has been on a winless streak dating back to June 4, 2017. This year he freed himself from internal pressure to win a record eighth championship that would separate him from Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. And he's much more comfortable in the new Camaro than General Motors is racing this year.

Final or not, this year could finally be wasted. But Johnson is more sympathetic to the fans who paid to attend what they thought would be their last races on the respective tracks.

"I know where I am in terms of satisfaction with the career I've had. Sure, I want to be on track and sure, I want to go to these places one last time," he said. "But I feel more for the fans who don't have that opportunity now that I long for it. experience it and be there. "

It also acknowledges that sports shutdown is less when the huge cost that the pandemic has had around the world is put into perspective.

"This is much bigger than me," he said, "Much bigger than it was going to be my last time on these tracks. There are many other issues to worry about. It has been about more than just how this has affected me. personally affected. "

