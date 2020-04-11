Jerry Seinfeld returns to stand-up comedy with the new Netflix special & # 39; 23 Hours to Kill & # 39;

Jerry Seinfeld is back with another special comedy. Netflix has revealed that Seinfeld's fourth comedy special – Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill – It will be released on the broadcast platform next month.

According to the press release, the one-hour special "reinforces,quot; Seinfeld's reputation as "the precision craftsman of comedy."

Jerry Seinfeld sets up the second Netflix standup special https://t.co/o7GEiCXjjs – Variety (@Variety) April 10, 2020

"The special features a spectacular arrival at the Beacon Theater in New York City, and shows Seinfeld's sharp angles about everyday life, uncovering comedy in commonplace," the press release says.

This is Seinfeld's first special standup since 2017 Jerry before Seinfeld. But, for fans hoping to reboot his classic NBC comedy, the 65-year-old comedian made it clear that will never happen.

When Entertainment tonight He asked Seinfeld about a revival in 2017 and replied, “Why? Maybe it's a good thing that you keep loving rather than manipulating something that went pretty well. "

Of course, fans who want more Seinfeld can always go to their Netflix comedy show. Comedians in cars drinking coffee. That series premiered in 2012 and currently has 11 episode seasons for fans to enjoy. The show shows Seinfeld driving vintage cars while interviewing other comedians.

Last year, Seinfeld posted on Instagram about his episode featuring Eddie Murphy. He wrote that he loves cars, coffee, and comedians. He added that the episode with Murphy was "really special."

Seinfeld also has a new book that will be out in October. He hasn't revealed the name of the book yet, but it will feature his jokes from his many years in comedy and they will be organized by decade.

"Every time something funny occurred to me, whether it happened on stage, in conversation, or solving it on my favorite canvas, the big yellow notebook, I kept it in one of those old school accordion folders." Seinfeld explained in January. "So, I have every stand-up comedy piece that I thought was worth saving 45 years of hacking this for what it was worth."

Ad

The world premiere of Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill It's Tuesday May 5 on Netflix. And all Seinfeld The series will hit Netflix in 2021.



Post views:

3