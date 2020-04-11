Jenna Dewa and her children have a trolls dance party

If you are socially estranged at home with your children, you could make the most of it!

Jenna Dewan He had fun the night with his family on Friday; the 39 Dance world The host had a dance party with his 6 year old daughter. Everly Tatum and she and her fiance Steve Kazee1 month old son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazeewhile looking Trolls World Tour. That day, the animated musical sequel to Dreamworks was released directly to VOD as theaters closed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you @dreamworks for making our quarantine so much more fun today … I really loved it #trollsworldtour," Jenna wrote on Instagram.

She shared a video of her dance while holding the baby and Everly dancing nearby and throwing a Trolls doll like song from movie "Trolls Wanna Have Good Times,quot; which remix Cyndi LauperThe 1980s hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,quot; rang out and the film was projected on a giant flat screen.