Jenelle Evans says that MTV producers wanted to turn their backs on her teenage mom and that they would fire Jade Cline!

During a new podcast, Jenelle Evans claimed that the producers of Teen Mom wanted her to return to the show! Not only that, but she also claimed that they wanted to fire Jade Cline and hire Jenelle again, instead of her!

According to the former MTV star, the production team wanted to get some "pictures,quot; of Jenelle's personal family life in Tennessee for the show even though she was no longer part of it after some rather explosive scandals.

As you know, Jade was the star she initially brought in to replace Jenelle, which would mean they would have to get rid of her to get Jenelle back, right?

Well that's exactly what I was suggesting.

Evans stated that she was very close to returning to the show that made her famous, which means getting the boot, for Jade Cline.

This is what he offered in an episode of iClick TV's Dirty Reality podcast.

Living While living in Tennessee, I would talk to my producers and they would ask me to send them pictures of my daily routine with the children and what I was doing. And they were thinking about kicking Jade off the show, "she said.

Then he revealed why none of that happened and said "they finally didn't because I had to go back to North Carolina."

Basically, according to Jenelle, the reason they didn't bring her back and didn't fire Jade was that she moved back with her estranged husband.

Speaking of which, he also mentioned that in Tennessee he couldn't pay the mortgage and rent.

Eventually, she returned to North Carolina after being back with her controversial husband, David Eason.

The two share a farm there, as well as a large amount of land.

This announcement annoyed and surprised many fans who were finally breathing in relief at their separation.

After all, when she left him, she received a restraining order and emphasized that she feared for her life and the safety of her children!



