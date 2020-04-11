Jeep Driver dies Saturday after crashing into a utility pole on Route 116 in Sevastopol – Up News Info San Francisco

SEBASTOPOL (Up News Info SF) – A driver died early Saturday morning after his SUV veered off Route 116 in Sevastopol, hit a utility pole and overturned multiple times, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver, whose name was not disclosed, was alone in a westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee at 116, east of Cooper Road at approximately 4:30 am. The SUV pulled off the road onto a dirt embankment, where it hit the wooden post. according to the CHP.

The driver was ejected from the Jeep and was found on the road. He died while emergency crews were taking him to a hospital, the CHP said.

The accident is under investigation and the CHP asks anyone with information to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.

The highway was closed for several hours due to the fall of the telephone lines.

