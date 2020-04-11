Jamie Dornan addresses Gal Gadot's "Imagine,quot; video: she just wanted to do something good

Earlier this year, Gal Gadot and the rest of her "Imagine,quot; team were criticized on social media after the Wonder Woman star uploaded a singing video in which she and her famous friends sang the lyrics to the song. classic John Lennon.

Harper’s Bazaar claims that Jamie Dornan, the 50 shades of gray The star who was also involved believed that Gal's intentions were nothing but pure. During an appearance on the Tea With Me podcast with Shane Todd, Jamie addressed the controversy, claiming that Gal's heart was in the right place.

"She was trying to do something good," Jamie explained, before going on to say she was "dragged." According to Jamie, her friend, Kristen Wigg, texted her asking if she would participate in the video, which she obviously did.

After he exploded on social media for all the wrong reasons, she later apologized to him. Dornan explained that he and Wigg recently met during a movie they filmed last summer. It was supposed to be out on July 31, but that has obviously changed since then.

Dornan claims that he and Wigg got along very well, and that he would do anything for her if she asked. That was the reason why he got involved in the "Imagine,quot; video in the first place. He claims that Wigg called him with an idea Gal created to "lift the spirit of the people."

Dornan told the podcast host that he was a bit out of touch because many of the celebrities in the video probably moved to their second homes away from the city, which most average people can't do. Dornan said he "literally,quot; did his part in the bathroom of his home.

The celebrity added that she filmed hers in the bathroom on purpose. I wanted to make it "normal,quot;. People who watched the video know Gal was inspired to make the video after watching a video of a man in Italy blowing the trumpet on his balcony.

However, as some have noted, the trumpeter was allegedly doing so without knowing that he was being filmed. Simply put, it was authentic and not artificial.



