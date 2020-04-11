Jada Pinkett Smith stuns in the bathtub photo without makeup, but she thinks she has found a big flaw in her eyes!

Jada Pinkett Smith turned to social media to show off her natural beauty by posting a photo of herself relaxing in a bathtub without makeup! The actress looked as beautiful as ever, if not more, but judging by her legend, she has realized a "flaw,quot; in herself.

Jada also wanted to ask her fans if they had noticed before, or perhaps she wanted to avoid receiving negative comments by acknowledging it first.

"Have you noticed that my left eye is much smaller than my right?" He asked.

However, judging by the many responses she received about it in the comments section, it turns out that many people had never even noticed before she mentioned it.

The photo shows the star in a rustic-looking orange bathtub leaning against the edge for the perfect shot.

It was definitely a very relaxing photo shoot since the actress was by a window and fireplace at the time.

What a perfect and relaxing environment to forget the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic and the self-isolation orders!

Meanwhile, Jada has removed the photo, but fans were still able to send her a lot of love in the meantime.

Here's a Jada Pinkett Smith picture that makes you look twice https://t.co/tTtclrQ6Zw pic.twitter.com/8u9P6k5cUq — OBO Entertainment (@oboEntertainme1) April 11, 2020

Here are some of his reactions: ‘I didn't notice until you mentioned it to me. However, I always pay attention to the hearts of the people who make their soul. "/" Things we notice when we take shelter in place … We have plenty of time to notice the details. "

Obviously, people didn't care that his face wasn't completely symmetrical, which is already an impossible standard in the first place!

Not to mention that most of the time, people's flaws are what makes them "them,quot; and what makes them have that inexplicable beauty.



