Jada Pinkett Smith, proud of Willow for the decision to quit marijuana

In the latest episode of & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39 ;, Jada's daughter with Will Smith admits that her decision to & # 39; stop & # 39; Her grass habit has helped her cut ties with bad friends.

Jada Pinkett Smith he is proud of his daughter Willow Smith for "curbing" his grass habit.

In the latest episode of the family's "Red Table Talk" online show, the actress and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, spoke about addicts dealing with the restrictions of the coronavirus crisis, and Jada confessed that she feared that her daughter herself was hooked on marijuana. .

"Willow, I am also very proud of you, because you have decided to stop your excessive consumption of marijuana," Jada told her daughter.

"You always told me … 'I have to quit'," Willow replied.

"Just because like your mother, I could see the effects you couldn't," added Jada.

Banfield-Jones admitted that she was concerned that her granddaughter would fall into the family addiction trap: "It was like, with the story we have in our family, I was going crazy," she said.

Willow confessed that she has not smoked marijuana in three months and that he has helped her cut ties with bad friends.

"When I stopped smoking it was a great revelation, because I thought, 'There are so many people I called friends in my life that I liked (walked away) …".

"I know it sounds very corny, but when I stopped smoking I started doing a lot of yoga. And I stood out because I was putting all my energy into it. As if I wasn't doing anything else and I was like, 'Wow, what if was I doing this with everything? "