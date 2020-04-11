Is it a curse? Coronaviruses, boycott, war and things that destroy Olympic dreams every 40 years. – Up News Info

Tears announced that her Olympic dream was dead.

On April 12, 1980, Laurel Brassey and her teammates on the United States Olympic volleyball team landed at a Texas airport, where they were scheduled to play an exhibition game.

“We got off the plane, and the relatives of my teammates were crying at the door. This is how we discovered that the United States would not go to the 1980 Summer Olympics. It was sad, "recalled Brassey, who four decades ago made his home in military barracks converted into the then-new United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado. Springs.

Too big to fail, the Olympics must go on. Or so we naively think. History, however, has repeatedly shown that this assumption is wrong.

If the largest sporting event on the planet is not immune to global conflict, why should we be surprised that COVID-19 can also annihilate the NBA playoffs or the entire major league baseball season in 2020?

"What the coronavirus is doing to Olympic athletes now has a lot in common with the boycott in 1980. It is not their choice. But for many athletes, it is their only chance at the Olympics, and it is gone," said Bill Hanzlik. , a Denver Nuggets broadcaster named to the United States Team basketball roster 40 years ago. He never scored a point at the Olympics, due to the actions of President Jimmy Carter, who banned American athletes from participating in the Moscow Games to adopt a political position.

The Summer Olympics are a great tradition, celebrated reliably every four years, except when they are not, due to a deadly pandemic, a mistaken boycott, or a brutal war. Is this some kind of curse that raises its ugly head every 40 years to ruin the Summer Olympics? Or is the world fight big enough to stop our fun and games simply as something predictable given in an uncertain world?

The postponement of the 2020 Games in Japan is far from unprecedented. In fact, there is a peculiar pattern that has now affected the Summer Olympics once every generation.

Eighty years ago, Tokyo lost the 1940 Summer Games, finally canceled, due to a military confrontation between China and Japan. Naively asking swimmers and weightlifters to fight in the Cold War, Carter again thwarted Olympic dreams in 1980. Did American athletes feel like political pawns at the time? "Absolutely," legend Edwin Moses told me.

Here and now, Moses has not yet convinced himself that it will definitely be safe for thousands of international athletes to gather in Japan during the summer of 2021, as he wonders if the dangers of the coronavirus could persist without a vaccine.

Four decades ago, Moses was a 24-year-old athletic star with a 1976 Games gold medal in his pocket. He quit a well-paying job as an aerospace engineer to train for Moscow, where he was a prohibitive favorite to defend his Olympic title in the 400-meter hurdles.

"But I was the lucky one. There are many, many athletes still in a post-traumatic stress disorder state 40 years later, "Moses said, because the boycott,quot; upset their lives and robbed them of an opportunity that can never be replaced. "

Whether it's a pandemic or a policy, Olympic dreams in America are vulnerable to far more powerful forces than sports. The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in December 1979 in support of a socialist regime in Kabul. President Carter responded with firm loyalty to insurgent Islamic fighters across the Arab world, a force that drew a young Saudi man named Osama Bin Laden.

"What did athletes have to do with Afghanistan? We feel helpless, ”Brassey recalled. "When we expressed our desire to compete in the Olympic Games, we were attacked by the media and our government as spoiled brats." Now in the mid-60s and happily married, Brassey still feels the pain that sent a young volleyball-defined woman into a long and emotional funk.

The official photograph of the 1980 United States Olympic basketball team is not difficult to find on the Internet. The young Indiana point guard Isiah Thomas' megawatt smile jumps from the snapshot. But who is that lanky front with a thick lock of hair, standing at the end of the second row? It looks like he sneaked into the squad before anyone knew it, because that's exactly what Hanzlik did.

While cleaning the basement during this pandemic, Hanzlik discovered his old Olympic uniform, prompting him to exclaim, "Wow, those are shorts. Today they would be considered underwear."

Here's the untold story behind those basketball shorts: Hanzlik went to testing in May 1980, after the boycott of the United States had already been decided. It took a place on the list only because Kevin McHale and other college stars decided not to play a limited list of exhibition games against NBA stars.

"But for me, the boycott was a stroke of luck," said Hanzlik, who increased his draft stock and became a first-round pick that summer. "If I hadn't played for the Olympic team in those exhibition games, my life's journey could have changed."

On July 30, 1980, the same day that Yugoslavia beat Italy to win the Olympic gold in men's basketball, Carter presented 450 American athletes who lost the opportunity to compete in the Olympics with a medal of honor in Congress. .

All these years later, Brassey looked at Carter's gift, now on display at his Hawaii home, and read the inscription on a gold-plated medal that "serves as a tribute to the athletes, coaches and staff who sacrificed their participation in the Games ". … on behalf of the United States … and who will be remembered forever as true patriots. "

According to American fighter Jeff Blatnik, who endured the boycott and won Olympic gold at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles, Carter apologized to him, admitting that the boycott was a mistake, many years after the fact.

Looking back to 1980, Hanzlik fondly remembers a young Amy Carter running through the White House while a teammate tickled the keys on a grand piano. But where is your Congressional medal, presented as a consolation prize for the involuntary service that American athletes gave the country?

It's in a drawer somewhere. Or maybe a safe. To be honest, Hanzlik can't remember.