Is it a curse? Coronaviruses, boycott, war and things that destroy Olympic dreams every 40 years. – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Is it a curse? Coronaviruses, boycott, war and things that destroy Olympic dreams every 40 years. - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML075434aeb4c148e53d8600d0f9d029de11%

Tears announced that her Olympic dream was dead.

On April 12, 1980, Laurel Brassey and her teammates on the United States Olympic volleyball team landed at a Texas airport, where they were scheduled to play an exhibition game.

“We got off the plane, and the relatives of my teammates were crying at the door. This is how we discovered that the United States would not go to the 1980 Summer Olympics. It was sad, "recalled Brassey, who four decades ago made his home in military barracks converted into the then-new United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado. Springs.

Too big to fail, the Olympics must go on. Or so we naively think. History, however, has repeatedly shown that this assumption is wrong.

If the largest sporting event on the planet is not immune to global conflict, why should we be surprised that COVID-19 can also annihilate the NBA playoffs or the entire major league baseball season in 2020?

"What the coronavirus is doing to Olympic athletes now has a lot in common with the boycott in 1980. It is not their choice. But for many athletes, it is their only chance at the Olympics, and it is gone," said Bill Hanzlik. , a Denver Nuggets broadcaster named to the United States Team basketball roster 40 years ago. He never scored a point at the Olympics, due to the actions of President Jimmy Carter, who banned American athletes from participating in the Moscow Games to adopt a political position.

The Summer Olympics are a great tradition, celebrated reliably every four years, except when they are not, due to a deadly pandemic, a mistaken boycott, or a brutal war. Is this some kind of curse that raises its ugly head every 40 years to ruin the Summer Olympics? Or is the world fight big enough to stop our fun and games simply as something predictable given in an uncertain world?

The postponement of the 2020 Games in Japan is far from unprecedented. In fact, there is a peculiar pattern that has now affected the Summer Olympics once every generation.

Eighty years ago, Tokyo lost the 1940 Summer Games, finally canceled, due to a military confrontation between China and Japan. Naively asking swimmers and weightlifters to fight in the Cold War, Carter again thwarted Olympic dreams in 1980. Did American athletes feel like political pawns at the time? "Absolutely," legend Edwin Moses told me.

Here and now, Moses has not yet convinced himself that it will definitely be safe for thousands of international athletes to gather in Japan during the summer of 2021, as he wonders if the dangers of the coronavirus could persist without a vaccine.

Four decades ago, Moses was a 24-year-old athletic star with a 1976 Games gold medal in his pocket. He quit a well-paying job as an aerospace engineer to train for Moscow, where he was a prohibitive favorite to defend his Olympic title in the 400-meter hurdles.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here