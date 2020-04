LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A mountain biker was rescued Saturday afternoon after being injured on the Haines Canyon Mountainway in the San Gabriel Mountains, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 4:04 p.m. in a remote section of the trail.

The man's identity was not released, but Los Angeles Fire Department officials said he suffered a facial trauma.

He was rescued by helicopter and received in-flight care as he was transferred to a local trauma center.

No further details were provided.