Indonesian Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash and lava

JAKARTA Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 500 meters (1,640 feet) into the sky in the longest eruption since the island's explosive collapse caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said Saturday.

Closed-circuit television from the Indonesia Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares on Friday night.

The agency said the volcano was continuously erupting until Saturday morning. A level 2 alertness was maintained, the second highest on a scale of four.

There were no reported victims. The 2018 eruption caused a tsunami off the Sumatra and Java coasts, killing 430 people.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Kratakau, is the offspring of the famous Krakatau volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.