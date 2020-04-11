In Detroit, she is a heroine. In Canada it is seen as a potential risk

OTTAWA – For most people, the pandemic has made border crossing an impossibility. But for Laurie Dufresne, who lives in Canada and works in the United States, it's still part of her daily commute.
Ms. Dufresne is one of approximately 1,600 nurses and other health workers to leave Windsor, Ontario, a city of 217,000, to work daily in Detroit, a metropolitan area of more than four million people. In Windsor, infections remain relatively under control. However, Detroit has one of the most serious outbreaks of coronavirus in the United States.
For healthcare workers like Ms. Dufresne, fulfilling desperately needed medical duties across the border means being in an awkward position. Canadian officials have been outspoken about the risks, and healthcare workers have come under scrutiny at home as possible vectors of the pathogen, not just for Windsor but for all of Canada, which has so far not been as affected as the United States.
In other countries, health workers have also found themselves struggling with a community for fear that they will spread the virus when they leave their hospitals to return home.
In Mexico, government officials have reported several cases of discrimination and violence against medical personnel motivated by such fears. The nurses have been expelled from public transportation, sprayed with chlorine and assaulted.
In Canada in recent days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian politicians have used Windsor caretakers who cross the border also in shady threats that defy an effort by President Trump. cut exports of medical supplies to Canada.
The dilemma facing officials in Windsor is how to help a neighbor in crisis while protecting their citizens.
"I think it is important that we do not abandon our neighbor at this difficult time," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the medical health officer for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
"But we must also ensure that we are taking all possible steps to protect our community, protect our health workers, and ensure that we are reducing risk as much as possible," he added.
The Canada-United States border has been closed to everyone except essential workers, truck drivers, and aircraft, ship, and train crews since March 21.
Detroit is located across the Detroit River from Windsor, just a few minutes' drive by bridge or tunnel. However, the current outbreak has created an extraordinary contrast: in Detroit and its surrounding counties, there are 17,543 cases of Covid-19 and 926 people have died. Across Canada, 20,748 people have been infected and 509 have died.
The Detroit metropolitan area, with approximately 20 times the population of Windsor, has reported nearly 67 times the number of infections and 132 times the number of deaths. Dr. Ahmed said that about a third of Windsor infections had been attributed to health workers returning from the United States.
For Ms. Dufresne, who has worked at various Detroit area hospitals and as an itinerant nurse for 11 years, closing the border has made her journey easier and more difficult.
"Border guards are being much more respectful," he said. And Canadian border authorities have given all health workers special car signs to speed their way.
But Mrs. Dufresne has a new ritual after work when she gets home: deep disinfection.
After entering her garage and closing the door, she immediately takes off and packs all of her clothes to do the laundry, disinfects the truck, and then showers.
"It's scary if you look at the numbers in Windsor compared to the numbers in Michigan," said Dufresne. "I am aware of the risks and we try to limit them. But I am not going to take care of my patients."
Similarly, Ms. Dufresne is determined not to be separated from her two school-age children for weeks or months by moving to a hotel in Detroit, as some have suggested in Windsor.
Detroit hospitals have long been actively recruiting in Windsor. Ms. Dufresne said Detroit's large and sophisticated hospitals offer more and a greater variety of career opportunities than Windsor's two comparatively small hospitals, which often refer patients to a regional hospital about 120 miles away if they need complex treatments. or special procedures.
Dr. Ahmed said that despite the large numbers of health workers who commute daily from Windsor across the border, no agency maintains statistics on these displacements. Numbers published by The Henry Ford Health System, a nonprofit organization that oversees six hospitals in the Detroit area, shows that 538 of its 6,200 nurses are Canadian.
Ms. Dufresne, a surgical nurse, said she had worked in groups where more than 40 percent of her colleagues also lived in Windsor.
Dr. Ahmed said Canadian officials should consider limiting the number of times healthcare workers can cross the border, encouraging more of them to stay in Detroit hotels, preventing part-time workers from crossing and possibly requiring international travelers to isolate themselves from their families within their families. houses.
"It's not about saying, 'Just stop everything and we shouldn't be providing any services,'" said Dr. Ahmed. "It's about how to minimize risk."
Ms. Dufresne said that some of her colleagues had been criticized on social media and that at least one had been denied entry to a bank in Windsor. "I think people are scared and receive a lot of misinformation," he said.
Many healthcare workers noted that they are experts in mitigating risk responsibly. And while they understand fear in Windsor, they say the dangers are exaggerated.
"Some people are exploiting negativity," said Zain Ismail, a health care administrative worker who travels to a Detroit hospital. "It is not that these health workers are hanging out in a mall."
While back in Windsor, Mr. Ismail stays inside. Friends handle their grocery shopping.
"When you are in healthcare, you are in the same community no matter which side of the border you are on," he said.
Natalie Kitroeff contributed reporting from Mexico City.