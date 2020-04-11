In Detroit, she is a heroine. In Canada it is seen as a potential risk

OTTAWA – For most people, the pandemic has made border crossing an impossibility. But for Laurie Dufresne, who lives in Canada and works in the United States, it's still part of her daily commute.

Ms. Dufresne is one of approximately 1,600 nurses and other health workers to leave Windsor, Ontario, a city of 217,000, to work daily in Detroit, a metropolitan area of ​​more than four million people. In Windsor, infections remain relatively under control. However, Detroit has one of the most serious outbreaks of coronavirus in the United States.

For healthcare workers like Ms. Dufresne, fulfilling desperately needed medical duties across the border means being in an awkward position. Canadian officials have been outspoken about the risks, and healthcare workers have come under scrutiny at home as possible vectors of the pathogen, not just for Windsor but for all of Canada, which has so far not been as affected as the United States.

In other countries, health workers have also found themselves struggling with a community for fear that they will spread the virus when they leave their hospitals to return home.