Impossible to find many grocery stores on the sidewalk – Up News Info Detroit

Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the order to stay home Thursday through April 30. One of the things he suggested is for people to shop online … easier said than done.

Before the Coronavirus hit, it seems that grocery store services as important as Meijer and Kroger were taking notice. Many choose to have a shopper pick up their food for them, but many choose to go to the store the old-fashioned way and still do it themselves. Either to save money or to have the freedom to compare products and prices.

Now with COVID-19, that has changed tremendously. With people trying to avoid contact with others, it seems like curb delivery programs that grocery stores can't keep up with demand.

In a Detroit Free Press article, shoppers find pickup times are non-existent. Or to buy groceries, they have to shop there late at night to find available pick-up times to be a week or more away.

Kroger, one of the country's largest supermarket retailers, has already begun research to expand online pickup. Begin a pilot program, convert an Ohio location to an online location only.

According to Free Press, Shipt is hiring 3,000 buyers in Detroit to meet demand. But even they have found that increased demand is difficult to give buyers the quick and convenient pickup or delivery they expect. Telling buyers to keep looking for openings.

Instacart that serves Aldi, BJ & # 39; s, Costco, Gordon Food Service, Meijer, Plum Market and Target; it is experiencing its greatest demand. In an email to Free Press, they said that customer volume increased more than 300% year-over-year. Your app downloads are seven times higher.

So they have introduced "Fast and Flexible,quot; and "Order in Advance,quot;. That covers the availability of an order in a couple of days. Therefore, there may be more flexibility to accommodate everyone. This means that your order may be ready sometime over a period of 3-6 days. Otherwise, Free Press found that an order would take two weeks.

Even at home, my wife also prefers the online method. Lately with Kroger and Meijer virtually no slots available. From what we asked for, many of the things we selected from the online apps were not included. Having more times than not having to go out to get our weekly supply of groceries.

However, like many shoppers, we even feel somewhat uncomfortable during these times. In our local Meijer, the area reserved for toilet paper was full of Easter baskets, which made us wonder if there would be any hope to replenish inventories.

Like everything, as the market changes, retailers will adapt, but that will take time. Free Press reported that stores are struggling to fill stalls, including shoppers in stores. With Kroger wanting to hire 2,000 in Michigan, and Meijer looking for 400 people.

What does all this mean, when shelter-in-place requests have ended and trade can resume once again as usual? Well, that remains to be seen, and what the new normal will be we still don't know completely. In the meantime, practice social distancing, be flexible in your purchases, and try not to stockpile supplies so that others can have what they need as well.

