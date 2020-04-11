I'm only using what I want to use

Instagram

Aware that many are having trouble with any change in his signature baggy style, the hit maker of & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; He admits that he simply cannot win against the trolls who criticize his use of tank tops and swimwear.

Billie eilish she just wants to feel comfortable in her own skin without being judged by anyone. Having been embarrassed for wearing a tank top and swimsuit, the hit killer "Bad Guy" shot at the trolls, alleging that she had changed her characteristic baggy style.

In a new interview with Dazed magazine, the 18-year-old rising star discussed how people tended to criticize her for anything. "If I wore a dress for something, they'd hate me for it," she confided. "People would say, 'You've changed, how dare you do what you've always rebelled for?' I'm like, 'I'm not rebelling against anything, really'."

"I can't stress it enough," the Grammy winner continued. "I'm only wearing what I want to use. If there's a day when I wonder, 'You know what, I'm comfortable with my tummy right now, and I want to show my tummy,' I should be able to do that."

The "No Time to Die" singer further addressed the reaction that came after she posted bikini pictures of her on Instagram. "I saw comments like 'How dare you talk about not wanting to be sexualized and using this ?!' & # 39;" she recalled. "It was a trend. There were comments like 'I don't like it anymore because she's just 18 years old, she's a prostitute'. Like, friend. I can't win.

During the conversation, the "Lovely" singer admitted that she herself had difficulty hugging her own body. "There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn't recognize my body because I hadn't seen it in a long time," she said. "I would see him sometimes and say, 'Whose body is that?'

However, the younger sister of the music producer. Finneas She was quick to assure fans and followers that she has since slowly learned to accept her body. "It's not that I like (my body) now," he said, "I just think I agree a little bit more with that."

In January, Billie surprised many when she included a photo and video of her in a bikini in an Instagram post of her Hawaiian getaway. Always known for her oversized shirts, she previously said, "I never want the world to know everything about me. That's why I wear loose-fitting clothing."

"No one can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath," he explained. "No one can say, 'She is thin and thick', 'She is not thin and thick', 'She has a flat a **,' She has a fat a ** ' No one can say any of that because they don't know it. "