Idris Elba offers the BBC in the UK a message of hope with the poem "Don't quit" – Deadline

The BBC has delivered a message of hope from Idris Elba to the UK in its darkest moment as coronavirus deaths rise and despair is taking hold.

Elba read the poem Do not give up American John Greenleaf Whittier, one of the so-called "fireplace poets" whose accessible work was to be read aloud in homes. Whittier's work is known for its sincere emotion and simplicity.

The video with Elba was released on Friday night. Elba himself has recovered from the virus, making him a perfect spokesperson for the situation.

“When things go wrong as they sometimes will; when the path you are walking seems uphill; when funds are low but debts are high; when you want to smile but you have to sigh; when the attention is pushing you a little, rest if necessary, but don't give up, "Elba said during the 90-second film (below).