ICM Partners TV Lit Agent Laura Gordon joins CAA – Deadline

Laura Gordon, a rising star television literary agent at ICM Partners, has left the agency and is finalizing a deal to join CAA.

Gordon was a homegrown ICM talent. She started at the agency in 2011 as an assistant and was on her training program before becoming a television coordinator.

Since his promotion to agent in ICM Partners' literary television department, Gordon has built a strong list of clients, many of whom are women and people of color. The list of multi-scripts he represented at ICM Parents includes Late at night director Nisha Ganatra, The First Wives Club creator and Girls Tour co-writer Tracy Oliver, Search party co-creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, A mississippi co-creator and star Tig Notaro and Three women author Lisa Taddeo.

Writers' clients that Gordon represented before the WGA / ATA showdown included Liz Sarnoff (Barry), Ian Maxtone-Graham (Veep), Cord Jefferson (Watchers), Karin Gist (Mixed-ish), Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe (Homecoming), Jhoni Marchinko (AJ and the queen), Michelle Nader (Two broke girls), Azie Dungey (Twentys), Janet Lin (Damned), Akela Cooper (Jupiter's legacy), Danielle Henderson (Challenge me), Ali Liebegott (Little america), Lizzie Mickery (Blood line), Jess Brickman (Vice President of Tokyo)

and Patricia Resnick (9 to 5, better things)

Some of Gordon's biggest sales have included Search party (on behalf of clients Sarah-Violet Bliss & Rogers), who was cast directly for the series on TBS and will be moving to HBO Max for season 3, the untitled series from Tracy Oliver to Amazon, which was in the middle of production before coronavirus-related shutdown and Taddeo Three women, who has a serial engagement on Showtime.

Gordon, who directed ICM's Agent Trainee program, appeared on Forbes' 30 Under 30 and 35 Under 35 list in The Hollywood Reporter.