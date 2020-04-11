How Wendy Williams quickly erased former Kevin Hunter from her life

Not everything has to be complicated.
They were married for 21 years, but it only took about a week later Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter to remove her husband-slash-manager from her daily life. His first order of business (after he had been served with divorce papers at 6:30 a.m.): Make it clear that Hunter was no longer welcome on the set of his self-titled talk show.
"Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show"A spokesperson for the show confirmed to E! News on the morning of April 18, 2019, eight days after Williams' divorce petition was filed in New Jersey." (Program Distributor) Debmar-Mercury wishes you the best in your future endeavors. "
Who doesn't like a little shade wrapped in courtesy?
Hunter had been an executive producer on the show since its 2008 debut, and it irritated the people who worked for them for almost the same time.
"Having Kevin on set was stressful and created a tense work environment," shared a source when news of his departure surfaced. "Wendy is relieved."
And she is hardly alone, given the great concern for Williams' well-being in the days leading up to her plight and, until long ago, a decision to leave her husband with a double life.
For his part, Hunter's public reaction to the split was friendly and contrite.
"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world," she said in a statement. ME! News a few days after being delivered with divorce papers. "I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.
"I am not proud of my recent actions and I take full responsibility and apologize to my wife, my family, and their amazing fans. I am in a moment of self-reflection and trying to correct some mistakes."
"Several weeks ago, Wendy and Kevin had a confrontation over their alleged lover. Kevin admitted the matter and the boy's father," a source told E! News of the time.
The news sent Williams, who as recently as March had been living in a sober home, "on the edge and she relapsed," the source continued. "After recovering from the relapse, Wendy made the difficult decision to divorce Kevin. It was a very difficult decision for her, but she finally realized that she had to put her health and well-being first."
After weeks of putting on her regular show, but she didn't seem too excited about her live audience once the cameras weren't rolling, she returned to her best shape once she had made up her mind.
Almost as if a weight had been lifted off him, or something like that.
"Wendy was incredibly amazing today," said an audience member on the April 15 recording of her show. "She went out and entered what is happening in the sober house and Kevin in a way that you can say that she is like, back"He added another," He didn't say Kevin's name, but you could tell there were certain times when he talked about him and made little punctures. "
Williams did not mention Hunter by name, as he tended not to while addressing his rumors of marital problems on past occasions, but he did not say his name had additional symbolism this time. Like Kevin WHO?
Under the rules and regulations of the "Office of Hot Issues," Williams said, "Now my business is your business." She started to laugh, adding, "It's kind of fun!"
"I can tell you this, I had a very good weekend," he continued. "I met with my daughters. I told you, I have my sober friends, six of them are really good and two of them are my sponsors." She spoke for a moment about her food situation, revealing that she had leftover peanut noodles from a three-hour dinner she had with her sister. Wanda, who had traveled to New York from Miami to be there for her.
"It's nice to spend time with your sister. They correct some of the things you do wrong and help you when you're not doing enough," Williams said, "and they tell you how to do it."
She would be moving out of the sober house in a few days, she added, and Williams had "a whole new life,quot; planned for her and her son, now 19. Kevin Hunter Jr.
"Tackling my sobriety, my addiction head on, has really helped me sort through every compartment of my life," Williams told his audience, who applauded enthusiastically as he took a sip of tea. "I have a commitment to myself and my son to get out of here better, stronger and faster than ever, and by the way, I will still commit, because now you will forget about my business at any time. I promise that The motto of this show will always be "your business is our business!"
Moving on to a clip Cardi BWendy, in her first reference to being single, noted that she was "distracted by that chocolate chewing gum (Cardi's bodyguard) on her shoulder. Back up now, I'm loose. Wait …"
"I have security, and I don't disrespect you guys," he joked, "… but nobody looks like that." (TMZ reported that it hired three full-time security guards about a week before filing their divorce papers on April 10.)
Williams also made reference to having babies and said, "Women who have gone through menopause are never to worry about again. that", while pointing to her belly.
"Because I don't know about you but my diaper changing days are finished"Followed by another sip of tea." Continuing … ", he added, feigning innocence.
Another grateful member of the audience told E! The news that Wendy's energy "was incredible. After the recording, she spent time thanking the audience, saying she wouldn't be here without us." (In the weeks leading up to the divorce, Williams hadn't been interacting as much with the audience.) "He took a lot of selfies and he seemed really happy to be here."
A bodyguard was close at hand.
The next day, Christie Brinkley, a four-time divorcee, offered Williams help in finding a good lawyer if she needed one.
"I'll whisper to you during the break," Williams replied. "I have one, but I want to hear what you are saying."
By then, she had already rented a new home in New York and had been seen coming and going from the gym, Pilates was her workout routine.
That same week, a photographer caught up with her (and one of her ever-present bodyguards) on her way to Pilates and told her that her fans were happy for her. Williams cheerfully replied, "I'm happy for myself, too!"
However, while maintaining the courage of his convictions is Williams of the time, he was struggling for months before his decision to leave Hunter.
After going on his scheduled vacation in late 2018, Williams ended up not returning to his show until March 4, 2019, when he emotionally revealed that he had been living in the sober house and suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery that December.
Her first guest host while she was away, Nick CannonHe assured the audience in early February that he had spoken to Wendy, that he had his family around him, and would be back soon. But fans couldn't help but worry about her, as reports piled up that she was out of place and perhaps out of the car (she's been outspoken about her past struggles with drugs and addiction).
Meanwhile, rumors of discontent behind the scenes at The Wendy Williams Show began to appear as well, including a Daily mail They report that the staff would be happy if Cannon replaced his boss full time.
First America has talent The hostess quickly shot that down, but the show team was rumored to mainly expect Williams to return without her husband.
"Just remember, the show is called Wendy. Therefore, he needs Wendy Williams to come back, but when she comes back, she better not bring Kevin with her because we've all had enough of him, "a source from the show told Mail Online.
On the way, The Wendy Williams Show It had already been renewed during the 2019-2020 season, and has since been extended to 2021-2022, coinciding with Williams' current contract with Lionsgate.
"Wendy is our family and, after the morning news, her show begins the day in our markets," said Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations, in September. Plus, he has enough wigs to make sure the show never goes stale. " (Right now, as all of his fellow hosts are doing, Williams is remotely interviewing guests and recording his show from home while distancing himself socially during the COVID-19 pandemic.)
The additional acknowledgment of thanks came when she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October.
"This has been a really difficult year for me," Williams told E! News at the ceremony. "It has been a difficult year personally, it has been a difficult year professionally … Getting my son to adapt to college in Miami, to adapt to being 55 and hormonal. I need to hydrate," he laughed.
Her reluctance to leave Hunter, or even to be more open about her problems, had left her fans (and eventually anyone paying attention to the increasingly outrageous news) baffled, as her seemingly authentic and meaningless directness always It has been such an important part of His appeal.
Of course, such matters, especially when they include business and money, Hunter was her manager and partner at Wendy Williams Productions, as well as her husband and the father of their son, they are much more complicated than the simple desire to appease the public court. opinion.
With Williams rumored to be worth around $ 60 million, legal experts predicted that theirs might end up being one of the juiciest celebrity divorces we've seen in a while, but unlike many famous couples, the confusion never came. It materialized (how much more scandalous) could the circumstances of their separation have come, anyway?) and a judge signed their divorce agreement in January.
By court documents obtained by E! News, neither would pay alimony, and Williams became the sole owner of its pre-shared production company, Wendy Inc. They also planned to split the profits of their New Jersey home, which is on the market, evenly once it is sold. .
They would also be responsible for paying their own attorney fees.
But even though his ability to turn the internet into a frenzy with a comment is still unparalleled, Williams continues to make a cautious mistake when it comes to spilling his personal tea, no matter how much he literally takes it on camera.
However, you never know what else she might say in the future. In his 2001 memoirs Wendy is hot, described in detail how she discovered, about a month after the birth of her son, that Hunter was cheating on her.
"I wanted to kill him. I mean, really kill him. Really. I wanted to kill him more because I was in the process of breaking my number one rule: Don't cheat," he wrote.
In turn, she was candid about choosing to forgive him, and she recognized Vlad TV in 2013: "If you told me when I was 25, or 30, that I would stay for a cheater, it would have been like, 'You're a Liar, you're lying, I have too much to offer a man to cheat on me. But I did, and I don't regret it. I think it's a double standard with cheating. I think you guys are sometimes so Neanderthals who could never put up with their cheating wife, a man putting his feet in the flesh. "But women have to deal with that fact, many of us, at some point in our lives."
As he also wrote in his book, "What I learned is that if you make mistakes, learn from them and move on, and above all, be honest with yourself: don't try to fit into the mold of what someone else thinks you should be. "
However, he also told Vlad TV that an open relationship was "a recipe for disaster,quot;, mainly because generally only one person lives that life.
"For the life of me, I would never do that, but do you know what I've noticed? Open relationships seemed nice and worked for these couples … and I enjoyed being friends with them … but guess what happened." As women they got older, because now we are around 50 years old, they have slowed down on this notion, and the spouses still want it. "
However, when the Daily mail reported in 2017 that Hunter had been basically living a double life, married to Wendy but dating Sharina Hudson For the past 10 years, following that explosive news, he assured his audience that "everything was fine in Hunterville."
But she had also written in her book that she would leave if her husband ever lied to him about the nature of his relationship with another woman, such as "if he was in love, if she was so successful at what she does." as I am in my career, if she had her baby. "Unfortunately, she ended up with the opportunity to walk the path.
But, true to form, ever since he disconnected his marriage, he has gone on with his head held high. (And, when people quietly walked out in February, sometimes on the arm of jeweler William Selby, though she insisted they were just friends.)
"Yes, it has been a difficult year," he reiterated to E! News in October at his Walk of Fame ceremony. "But overall, I feel like a winner, I do. Today it solidifies the winner that I feel."
