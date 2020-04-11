How True Thompson is celebrating his last day when he was one year old

Two is better than one!

Oddly enough, Khloe KardashianThe two-year-old daughter will be two years old on Easter Sunday … which is only a day away.

And it's safe to say that the keeping up with the Kardashians star is getting a little emotional True thompsonThe next second birthday.

"My TuTu will be two tomorrow," wrote the founder of Good American on Instagram Stories. "I'm going crazy a little bit."

Later he asked his daughter: "Whose birthday is tomorrow?" True replied: "You & # 39; s!"

So how is Khloe's girl celebrating her last day when she was one year old?

Well, for starters: True looks fabulous as always on Saturday afternoon. The little girl looked like a princess, as she dressed in a blush tulle dress and held a wand.

But when he finished spreading some magic, he entered his playhouse and prepared some (feigned) meals for his mom.