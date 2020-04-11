How True Thompson is celebrating his last day when he was one year old

Two is better than one!
Oddly enough, Khloe KardashianThe two-year-old daughter will be two years old on Easter Sunday … which is only a day away.
And it's safe to say that the keeping up with the Kardashians star is getting a little emotional True thompsonThe next second birthday.
"My TuTu will be two tomorrow," wrote the founder of Good American on Instagram Stories. "I'm going crazy a little bit."
Later he asked his daughter: "Whose birthday is tomorrow?" True replied: "You & # 39; s!"
So how is Khloe's girl celebrating her last day when she was one year old?
Well, for starters: True looks fabulous as always on Saturday afternoon. The little girl looked like a princess, as she dressed in a blush tulle dress and held a wand.
But when he finished spreading some magic, he entered his playhouse and prepared some (feigned) meals for his mom.
"Wow, pasta that you made me?" Khloe asked True when she gave him a pot of noodles. Later, her little nugget invited her for some cupcakes. "Is that for me?" Said the reality star, to which True replied: "Yes!"
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, this Kardashian-Jenner birthday party will be a little different this year.
The little girl will celebrate her second birthday with her mom and dad. Tristan Thompson.
"Khloe will have a special birthday party at home for True with Tristan," a source recently shared with E! News. "It will make the day more special for True, even if it's just them."
"Khloe will do her best to make True a fun day with egg dyeing and candy," added the source. "She and Tristan get along well and it has been nice to have him close to what they expected."
According to the source, the famous family also plans to spend to celebrate True's birthday and Easter Sunday at Zoom. Even cuter? The family will sing "Happy Birthday,quot; to True through the video, the source shared.
This birthday will definitely be one to remember!
