How to keep your car healthy during coronavirus blockade – BGR

If your car is stationary due to the coronavirus pandemic, your health could be a concern.

Letting your car sit for weeks or months at a time can have devastating effects and leave you with costly repairs in the future.

Drive your car weekly if possible, even if it's only for a few blocks, and you'll appreciate it.

We are all focusing on our health more than ever these days as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world. We are disinfecting, distancing ourselves and doing everything we should do, but some of the dramatic changes in our daily life could have consequences that we do not immediately realize.

Take your car, for example. If you've been in work-from-home mode for weeks, your trusted vehicle has probably been idle, and that's not necessarily a good thing. As a timely post on Reddit points out, there are a handful of things you need to do to make sure your car stays in good shape when you're not driving it daily to and from work.

This may sound incredibly obvious, but cars are made for driving. Many of its complex systems are not designed to remain unused for weeks or months at a time. While driving, your car is maintained in many ways, from lubricating the internal components to ensuring that the gas lines don't stagnate or, worse, allowing water to form inside the gas tank.

Here are some things that can go wrong if you leave your car idle for too long without driving it:

A dead battery – While driving, your vehicle's engine charges the battery through the alternator. When the car sits for a long time, the battery can slowly drain, leaving you with a car that won't start.

– While driving, your vehicle's engine charges the battery through the alternator. When the car sits for a long time, the battery can slowly drain, leaving you with a car that won't start. Poor engine performance – If the water condenses inside your fuel tank, it will eventually settle to the bottom as it is heavier than the surrounding fuel. When absorbed by the fuel lines, it can cause your car to lock up or stop. This is especially true in colder climates where condensation within the tank can occur more easily. Also, while your engine should start to self-lubricate as soon as it starts, leaving your vehicle sitting for too long can hinder this process. You may be forced to try to start the car several times before it turns over, and a significant "warm-up,quot; period may be required before the vehicle runs smoothly again.

– If the water condenses inside your fuel tank, it will eventually settle to the bottom as it is heavier than the surrounding fuel. When absorbed by the fuel lines, it can cause your car to lock up or stop. This is especially true in colder climates where condensation within the tank can occur more easily. Tire damage or uneven wear – A tire takes a long time to dry, so it is not really a concern over the course of a few weeks or a month. However, that time is still long enough for your tires to start to change shape very slightly. The weight of your car is always pressing on the tires and after weeks of sitting still, flat spots can develop, especially if the tires are older. Tires also gradually lose air over time. When driving, this can cause the tires to wear unevenly as they begin to return to their normal shape, which could shorten the overall life of the tires.

– A tire takes a long time to dry, so it is not really a concern over the course of a few weeks or a month. However, that time is still long enough for your tires to start to change shape very slightly. The weight of your car is always pressing on the tires and after weeks of sitting still, flat spots can develop, especially if the tires are older. Tires also gradually lose air over time. When driving, this can cause the tires to wear unevenly as they begin to return to their normal shape, which could shorten the overall life of the tires. Component breakdown – Many of the components in your car, from the A / C system to the fuel pump, are designed for regular use. Fuel pumps are famous for failing after being unused for too long, and replacing a fuel pump can be incredibly expensive.

– Many of the components in your car, from the A / C system to the fuel pump, are designed for regular use. Fuel pumps are famous for failing after being unused for too long, and replacing a fuel pump can be incredibly expensive. Brake rust – If you ever drove your car immediately after a few days of rain, you may have noticed that your brakes squeak and squeal for a moment afterward. The brakes rust incredibly fast, and the job of the brake pads is not only to stop the vehicle, but also to keep the surfaces of the pads and rotors nice and clean. Rusty brakes can be dangerous and even cause damage if left to rest for an extended period of time.

What to do?

There are plenty of other things that can potentially cause a problem for a vehicle that sits too long, from rodents nibbling on engine cables to bugs invading the interior, but the best way to stop all of these issues on your tracks is to drive your car. .

We are all doing everything we can to distance ourselves socially from each other, but the good thing about your car is that you can't get sick from a virus. Occasionally, starting the engine and going around your car, even near your neighborhood, should be enough to warm it up and keep it healthy. Make it a weekly habit if you can, and your car will thank you.

Image source: Hans Blossey / imageBROKER / Shutterstock