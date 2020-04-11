How Khloe Kardashian will celebrate her daughter True's birthday at home

"Khloe will have a special birthday party at home for True with Tristan," says the source. "It will make the day more special for True, even if it's just them."

But thanks to Zoom, the family will spend Easter together in one way, and they will be able to sing "Happy Birthday,quot; to True through video. (We've seen these harmonious moments in action thanks to Broadway stars and other artists who have been posting them to keep people's spirits up, and they're kind of awesome.)

An intricately detailed Easter candy house has already been on display and "Khloe will do her best to make it a fun day for True with egg and candy dyeing," the source added. "She and Tristan get along well and it has been nice to have him around more than they expected."