How Khloe Kardashian will celebrate her daughter True's birthday at home

True thompsonThe first birthday was a real blast.
His whole family attended, there was an organic popsicle cart in the backyard, cotton candy was spun on request, and the balloon action was illuminated. The kids brought the headphones home as party favors and of course there was a Hansen cake.
True's second birthday this Sunday will remain special, only on a decidedly smaller scale.
First of all … where does the time go? The truth is 2!
And second, Khloe Kardashian She will continue to go for her daughter's big day, which this year is also celebrated at Easter, only within the confines of her own property, while residents of Los Angeles County are encouraged to stay home in the middle of the new coronavirus pandemic.
"I can't believe my baby is TWO this Sunday … time flies so fast!" Khloe tweeted on Monday. "I am very grateful for every second."
However, Khloe and the rest of her extended family have been socially estranged like many others for about three weeks. Kris JennerHe has made some quick trips to his daughters' homes to drop off food.
Last weekend, Khloé showed off the cheesecake her mother brought, alongside a slightly deformed loaf of bread she baked herself.
But naturally Khloe has been making home life all about True, the apple of her eye and the star of her Instagram story.
Mother and daughter have been cooking (Khloe in the royal kitchen and True with the stove and refrigerator in their playhouse), watching Sesame Street And when it doesn't rain, he spends a lot of time in his huge backyard, which has a trampoline. And naturally they have matching leopard print pajamas for movie nights.
The real father Tristan Thompson, who has been in a waiting pattern since the NBA season was suspended on March 11, has spent more time with his daughter than he usually does this time of year with a full game schedule, and a source he says to E! News that he will be in Khloe's place for the birthday celebration.
"Khloe will have a special birthday party at home for True with Tristan," says the source. "It will make the day more special for True, even if it's just them."
But thanks to Zoom, the family will spend Easter together in one way, and they will be able to sing "Happy Birthday,quot; to True through video. (We've seen these harmonious moments in action thanks to Broadway stars and other artists who have been posting them to keep people's spirits up, and they're kind of awesome.)
An intricately detailed Easter candy house has already been on display and "Khloe will do her best to make it a fun day for True with egg and candy dyeing," the source added. "She and Tristan get along well and it has been nice to have him around more than they expected."
In fact, a source told E! The news last month that Khloe and True were enjoying seeing Tristan more frequently, which of course led to the umpteenth rumor that they were back together.
But no, they are just co-breeding very efficiently these days.
"Khloe is taking quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True," the source said. "There are no game dates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly at Khloe's house and keeps in touch with them when she is not."
And Khloe's family, who have had experience getting used to having exes in their midst, seem to be on board.
"I actually LOVE Tristan now as a FR brother!" Kim Kardashian tweeted after the keeping up with the Kardashians Season premiere last month. "We totally bond together and work on our problems and love it."
Which is good, because our source says that Khloe plans to have a bigger celebration for True that includes Tristan when everyone can be together again.
Tweeting through Thursday's episode of KUWTK as usual Khloe noted in response to some of the less sympathetic comments she was getting about her choices: "It's crazy that some people find that being single, healing and being happy is negative. Haha, I'm literally so relaxed right now. I'm focused on loving my baby. (heart emoji) life is beautiful. "
When there are kids around, there isn't as much free time in someone's hands as it might seem these days, but Khloe has also been busy making sure her business is helping those in an infinitely more precarious place than she is. has been. The last weeks.
He announced via Instagram Story that his Good American brand purchased 30,000 N95 masks (the type medical professionals need) to donate to 18 hospitals and clinics across the country, and the website now sells non-medical grade denim masks for general use. They have also partnered with e-commerce company Pitney Bowes to donate $ 1 million jeans to hospital workers.
Meanwhile, a portion of the proceeds from sales of Good American's Fit for Success jumpsuits is being donated to Baby2Baby, who helps moms get the supplies they need to care for their young children, and who has been working hours Extras in recent weeks to help families struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kim KardashianThe SKIMS girdle line is also donating 20 percent of its Cotton Collection revenue to Baby2Baby (and Kim herself is doing her best to share relevant information, including beauty procedures, with her 165 million followers) . Kylie Jenner(again, the world's youngest self-made billionaire at 22, according to Forbes) donated $ 1 million for the coronavirus relief efforts, and after the Surgeon General himself publicly asked people with massive footprints on social media, including Kylie, to encourage people to stay home, she did exactly that.
So this crisis, like so many other things big and small, has elicited a complete response from the Karadashian-Jenner family.
And with so many family members, there is at least one other happy occasion to celebrate this Sunday, apart but always together.
