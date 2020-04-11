How did Von Miller win the Super Bowl 50 MVP over Brandon McManus?

If you recall, the Carolina Panthers scored 10 points in Super Bowl 50. And so did Broncos kicker Brandon McManus.

Zach, analytically gifted

Kiz: When I recently greeted Broncos linebacker Von Miller as the last remaining hero and starter of Super Bowl 50, McManus' friends were offended. Even McManus tweaked me, making sure to watch a video of him featured as a headline before a game in 2018, running out of the tunnel, looking as torn and ready as Braun Strowman entering a wrasslin ring. Hey, I love place kickers. But they enter the game in fourth place, as substitutes.

The Nuggets are letting go of the wrong kind of reception? Maybe Chicago can take Tim Connelly in place of Arturas Karnisovas.

Bo, Westminster

Kiz: In the span of just over two months, the Nuggets have unloaded the scoring ability of Malik Beasley, the spirit of Juancho Hernangomez and Karnisovas, among the brightest minds in basketball. What has Denver gained in return? A late pick from the first-round draft. I'm a fool, but doing the math doesn't seem like a net gain.

We recently lost a good journalist to cancer. If the late Dale Bublitz couldn't play sports, he would cover them. Returning to the old Mile High Stadium and McNichols Arena, he was a fixture in the press queue, covering everything with tireless searching and direct reporting, with one small lead and offbeat humor.

Bob missing a friend

Kiz: Not many fans knew Mr. Bublitz, but all Denver sports journalists did, in their role as a writer, more concerned with getting the story than being the story. From Coors Field in LoDo to Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Dale was everywhere. Yes, you followed the facts in your copy. But what I will remember is a mischievous side that never appeared in print. Bublitz would regularly take me aside and whisper to me, "Kiz, the guy you should split up in your next column is …"

I enjoyed the suggestions for great sports books in The Post. But can I nominate "No Plan B: Peyton Manning's comeback with the Denver Broncos,quot; as my favorite? I loved. I even have an autographed copy.

Steve crouched

Kiz: I'm not sure "No Plan B,quot; has enough literary weight to flatten the curve, but combine this page turn with a six pack and it's a solid way to waste a few hours if I say so myself. Even better: "The Last Rodeo," by the same acclaimed author, progresses the story through Super Bowl 50 (which Manning could not have won without the Herculean efforts of McManus). Both books are available, delivered right to your doorstep, for as little as $ 3.87.

And today's parting shot is a reminder that even the big bad bad coronavirus can't keep the imagination at home.

Kiz, what are you going to do when orders to stay home are raised? I'm going to visit my entire family, including my 88-year-old grandmother, and then head to my favorite Mexican restaurant for a great plate of green chili nachos and a mug of ice cold beer!

Jeromie, California dreamer