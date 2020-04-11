How an island oasis became the epicenter of the Navy coronavirus outbreak

Despite the same problems facing healthcare workers worldwide, including a limited supply of personal protective equipment, hospital beds, and ventilators, the Guam government now had to contend with how it would protect its own people and at the same time it would support the Navy. "They are the ones out there, protecting our waters," said Leon Guerrero. With approximately two dozen Guam residents serving aboard the carrier, finding space was "the least we could do."

When Theodore Roosevelt arrived at the Guam Naval Base, It brought not only a ship full of sick crew members, but also a political scandal. The ship's commander, Captain Brett E. Crozier, e-mailed a letter dated March 30 to at least 20 Navy officers about the Navy's failures to support the carrier's efforts to contain the outbreak, and quickly leaked to the press. The controversy led to Crozier's swift removal from command, followed by an impromptu trip to Theodore Roosevelt by Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly, who delivered a 15-minute speech to the ship's crew during which he referred to Crozier as "naive,quot;. or stupid. "By the end of the week, Modly had resigned after his comments sparked a backlash from lawmakers, retired military leaders, and rank and file.

All along, the cases of coronavirus reported by the carrier have continued to rise. As of Friday, there were 447 infected sailors, one of whom is Crozier himself. A sailor who had been isolated was admitted to intensive care at the base hospital on Thursday after he was found not responding.

If the number of sailors requiring hospitalization increases, the base could quickly run out of space to provide adequate treatment. Guam Naval Hospital has six I.C.U units. beds and at least 15 fans, according to the Navy. An additional 12 intensive care beds and six critical care beds with ventilators were added in the past two weeks. At the base, elementary and secondary schools, the gymnasium, the Navy Lodge, and some older barracks have been converted into dwellings for sick sailors. Some 230 sailors and Marines from a Japan-based medical battalion arrived on the island earlier this week to help Navy medical personnel evaluate and treat sailors.

The Navy is in the process of testing each sailor on board, with results taking up to 96 hours. On Friday, a 20-year-old sailor who had been evaluated a few days earlier was still awaiting his results. For now, he spends part of his day cleaning the boat, a task for which he is given gloves and a mask. With so many crew members off the ship, social distancing is easier. But his concerns about the results of his own tests are compounded by his concern for his family in New York, the current epicenter of the virus, and for his shipmates, including his former captain, who has become a symbol. of strength for the crew.

"I am angry, tired, exhausted," she told The Times. "I just want to give up. It hurts myself, my friends, my family, my shipmates. I want the world to know how strong the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt is.