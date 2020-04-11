How a pandemic rescued the political image of the leader of Ireland

LONDON – Just two months ago, Ireland's leader Leo Varadkar was a spent force in Irish politics: a pioneering prime minister whose failure to solve Ireland's housing crisis frustrated voters and whose aloof style left them cold. In a three-way parliamentary race in February, his match ended last.
Last month, Dr. Varadkar, still in care as a caregiver, reactivated his medical record, saying he would spend half a day each week answering calls from people who believe they have contracted the coronavirus. What many Irish people might once have dismissed as a shameless publicity stunt was met with broad support: a retired doctor doing his part to aid a major national effort.
To the list of politicians whose fortunes have been rescued by the pandemic, add the name of Leo Varadkar.
Ireland has not escaped the scourge of the coronavirus, with 263 deaths, 6,574 confirmed cases, and both numbers are expected to increase in the coming weeks. Its death rate is somewhat lower than that of Great Britain, while its infection rate is slightly higher.
However, Dr. Varadkar, 41, is gaining praise for his energetic handling of the crisis. He canceled the St. Patrick's Day festivities, oversaw an aggressive early evaluation program, closed pubs and schools before other European leaders, and has spoken to the public about the contagion in honest and humane terms, in other words, as the general practitioner who once was.
"I was six and seven years old after the election, but it is perceived that he returned to normal, "said Pat Leahy, political editor of The Irish Times." There is a feeling that he showed strong and quick leadership to understand it. "
He added: "We are all very familiar with the situation in the UK."
In Britain, advisers to Prime Minister Boris Johnson debated how aggressively to curb the spread of the virus, allowing testing to be delayed. He was reluctant to order the closing of bars and cafes, and his relaxed approach to social estrangement came back to haunt him when he contracted the virus, and ended up in an intensive care unit.
With Mr. Johnson bedridden while Dr. Varadkar advises patients, comparisons between these neighbors are as inevitable as they are disturbing.
Britain has 13 times the population of Ireland and is much more densely populated, with a capital London, which has almost twice as many people as the entire Republic of Ireland. Its airport of entry, Heathrow, handles 75 million international passengers a year, compared to 31 million for Dublin.
"Part of the difference may be chance," said Dr. Patricia Kearney, an epidemiology expert at University College Cork. "We have a relatively small population, and the way we live outside of cities is much less dense than in the UK. But there was still really decisive action from our political leaders."
Dr. Varadkar's performance has not entirely escaped criticism. Some people criticized his decision to keep his annual St. Patrick's Day appointment with President Trump in Washington during the first days of the outbreak. While there, he called a dramatic press conference at Blair House, in front of the White House, to announce that he would close Irish schools and ban large gatherings.
Later, the Prime Minister, or Taoiseach, as he is known in Ireland, was criticized for saying that people might prefer to lose their jobs because they would qualify for a weekly pandemic unemployment payment of 350 euros ($ 380). That played on a family criticism that Dr. Varadkar, the son of an Indian-born doctor and an Irish nurse, has little empathy for those in financial difficulties.
But he made up for those stumbles with an address on St. Patrick's Day that was regarded by commentators as one of the most memorable delivered by an Irish leader.
"We need to stop the spread of the virus, but we must also stop the spread of fear," said Dr. Varadkar. "Fear is a virus in itself."
Noting that his partner, Matthew Barrett, as well as his sisters and husbands are employed in health care, he said: “I am very proud of all of them. Not all superheroes wear capes; some wear robes and gowns.
Dr. Varadkar's decision to return to work as a doctor was motivated by a desire to help ease the burden on healthcare workers, his spokesman said. He also called for Irish migrant doctors and nurses, and others who had left the camp, to return to help with the increase in patients. So far, 60,000 have responded.
The Prime Minister's medical career was neither long nor particularly distinguished. He worked as a junior doctor and qualified as a general practitioner in 2010 before going into politics. His name was removed from Ireland's medical record in 2013.
To the extent that Mr. Varadkar's training has informed his response to the pandemic, analysts say, it has focused primarily on his attention to expert advice, particularly from Ireland's chief physician, Dr. Tony Holohan. He also understands firsthand the importance of masks, surgical gloves, and gowns.
Last month, Ireland began negotiating a € 208 million ($ 226 million) deal with China for this protective gear, and scheduled Aer Lingus flights to bring it back. Some of the dresses had been cut for Chinese doctors and were too short for Irish doctors. But today Ireland does not suffer from the shortage that affects other countries. There is also no shortage of fans, thanks to a chain of manufacturers.
At the start of the spread, Dr. Kearney said, Ireland aggressively tested and tracked the contacts of people with symptoms. That quickly extended his testing capacity, and he was forced to withdraw.
As in Britain, there is now a large portfolio of people awaiting evidence. Still, while Ireland lags behind top artists like Iceland and Norway, it has tasted more than double Britain's rate.
Ireland also moved quickly to impose social distancing, working on an influenza pandemic plan developed 13 years ago, said Dr. Samuel J. McConkey, an infectious disease and tropical medicine specialist at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.
A major rugby match between Ireland and Italy was suspended in late February, an unpopular decision at the time. But now, according to experts, people adhere to the Irish blockade better than those in Britain. On Friday, Dr. Varadkar announced that the restrictions would remain in effect until May 5.
"We have all been behind these measures," said Dr. McConkey. "Although we have had a legacy of shooting each other for decades, we are actually a very socially cohesive society."
For Dr. Varadkar, the crisis could even give him a role in a new government, something he could hardly have expected after his defeat. His Fine Gael party is in talks with his archrival Fianna Fail, and the possibility of a unity government is greater than it was before the virus attack, although some consider the horse trade at the moment to be unseemly.
"The prospects for forming that government depend on what happens in hospitals over the next two to four weeks," Leahy said. "Things could change quite violently if the outbreak worsens."
Anna Joyce contributed reporting from Dublin.