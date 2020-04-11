How a pandemic rescued the political image of the leader of Ireland

LONDON – Just two months ago, Ireland's leader Leo Varadkar was a spent force in Irish politics: a pioneering prime minister whose failure to solve Ireland's housing crisis frustrated voters and whose aloof style left them cold. In a three-way parliamentary race in February, his match ended last.

Last month, Dr. Varadkar, still in care as a caregiver, reactivated his medical record, saying he would spend half a day each week answering calls from people who believe they have contracted the coronavirus. What many Irish people might once have dismissed as a shameless publicity stunt was met with broad support: a retired doctor doing his part to aid a major national effort.

To the list of politicians whose fortunes have been rescued by the pandemic, add the name of Leo Varadkar.

Ireland has not escaped the scourge of the coronavirus, with 263 deaths, 6,574 confirmed cases, and both numbers are expected to increase in the coming weeks. Its death rate is somewhat lower than that of Great Britain, while its infection rate is slightly higher.