Horror movie star Hilary Heath dies of coronavirus complications

Hilary Heath, the star who worked alongside Vincent Price on various horror movies during her career, died last week of coronavirus complications, a Deadline report revealed. The media claims that the actress was 74 years old when she passed away.

The news was later confirmed by his godson, Alex Williams, on social media. The deadline reports that Heath appeared in movies like Cry of the soul in pain, The oblong boxand Witchfinder General. She also worked on Two gentlemen sharing.

After moving on from her acting career, she began producing, including A tremendously great adventure and Nothing by mouth, starring Gary Oldman. Later, she and her ex-husband, Duncan Heath, started the Duncan Heath Associates agency, which was later purchased by ICM in 1984.

We lost my wonderful godmother Hilary Heath to Covid-19 last week. Hilary had many careers, starting as a screen and … Posted by Alex Williams on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

As most know, this would not be the first time that an entertainment industry has died of coronavirus complications. Earlier this week, it was reported that Patricia Bosworth died of COVID-19, which started in Wuhan, China.

On April 5, it was reported that Patricia died at the age of 86 after succumbing to pneumonia. During a conversation with the New York Times, Fia Hatsav claimed the news was true, and Bosworth's stepdaughter also confirmed this with a Facebook post.

Other stars who died of the coronavirus include Andrew Jack, who worked in the Star Wars franchise and also as a dialect trainer. Additionally, an NBC audio technician died after the network shut down 35 of his shows.

So far, the virus has sunk its hooks into other stars and celebrities, but only the oldest have passed away. For example, Idris Elba also reported that he contracted COVID-19, and then went out to dispel rumors that blacks were unable to obtain it.

However, it was too late because the Surgeon General confirmed earlier this week that the African American and Latino communities have been heavily affected by the coronavirus. Jerome Adams was criticized for suggesting at-risk populations to stop drinking and taking drugs as a preventive measure.



