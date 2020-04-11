Hilaria Baldwin releases belly after announcing pregnancy

Hilaria Baldwin it's crashing again.

The 36-year-old yoga instructor and wife of Alec Baldwin She posted on her Instagram story early Saturday a selfie of herself sporting a baby bump, several days after she announced that she was pregnant with the couple's fifth child again, via video of her measuring her heartbeat. your baby with a fetal doppler.

"I am so pregnant, tired," she wrote hours later. "The younger children are taking a nap. I gave up and left Carmen and Rafa have iPad time. Desperate for a nap. "

Hilaria and Alec share their daughter Carmen, 6, and their children Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3 and Romeoone.

Hilaria announced her last pregnancy a little over four months after revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage while she was four months old, her second pregnancy loss in a year, after expecting a girl.