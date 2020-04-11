Hilaria Baldwin releases belly after announcing pregnancy

Hilaria Baldwin it's crashing again.
The 36-year-old yoga instructor and wife of Alec Baldwin She posted on her Instagram story early Saturday a selfie of herself sporting a baby bump, several days after she announced that she was pregnant with the couple's fifth child again, via video of her measuring her heartbeat. your baby with a fetal doppler.
"I am so pregnant, tired," she wrote hours later. "The younger children are taking a nap. I gave up and left Carmen and Rafa have iPad time. Desperate for a nap. "
Hilaria and Alec share their daughter Carmen, 6, and their children Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3 and Romeoone.
Hilaria announced her last pregnancy a little over four months after revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage while she was four months old, her second pregnancy loss in a year, after expecting a girl.
Hilaria has not revealed the sex of her and Alec's next child.
She is estimated to be the second trimester of her pregnancy. A home fetal doppler can usually begin to detect a baby's heartbeat at the end of the first one. Also, shortly after her Instagram announcement, Hilaria told E! News, "The point where I lost the last one is past. The scoreboard was last week.
Instagram / Hilaria Baldwin
"We are both not people who would have expected to have so many children," he continued. "If we didn't think we were doing well as parents or that we couldn't afford to have these children, we wouldn't have them. We are very aware of our family without overwhelming the system."
"There can definitely be overwhelming moments, but at the same time, going through something like now and realizing that we have game dates built in all the time," he said. "During such a lonely time, our children can go to the playroom together and play with each other. I am very grateful that we are doing it together. Whatever the story of their life, there will be pros and cons and positive and negative and I feel very grateful. "
