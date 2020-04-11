Here is a photo of Jada Pinkett Smith that will make you see twice

You may never look Jada Pinkett Smith in the same way again after his last personal revelation.

The 48-year-old actress and presenter of the Facebook Watch program. Red Table Talk He posted a selfie of her without makeup in a bathroom on his Instagram page on Friday night, and wrote, "Have you noticed that my left eye is much smaller than mine?"

Asymmetric eyes, mainly due to a droopy eyelid, are known as Ptosis. It is a common problem and can be congenital or caused by aging or other factors. Most of the time, it's mild, people don't notice it in others, and makeup can be used to mask it. In severe cases, the problem can be corrected with surgery.

Pinkett Smith fans seemed unfazed and expressed their support, with some saying they noticed the same quality about themselves.

"I have exactly the same problem, Jada!" One user wrote. "You are awesome, you always have been!"