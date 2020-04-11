Here is a photo of Jada Pinkett Smith that will make you see twice

You may never look Jada Pinkett Smith in the same way again after his last personal revelation.
The 48-year-old actress and presenter of the Facebook Watch program. Red Table Talk He posted a selfie of her without makeup in a bathroom on his Instagram page on Friday night, and wrote, "Have you noticed that my left eye is much smaller than mine?"
Asymmetric eyes, mainly due to a droopy eyelid, are known as Ptosis. It is a common problem and can be congenital or caused by aging or other factors. Most of the time, it's mild, people don't notice it in others, and makeup can be used to mask it. In severe cases, the problem can be corrected with surgery.
Pinkett Smith fans seemed unfazed and expressed their support, with some saying they noticed the same quality about themselves.
"I have exactly the same problem, Jada!" One user wrote. "You are awesome, you always have been!"
"You are still beautiful from the inside out," commented another person. "But I didn't notice until you brought it to my attention. However, I always pay attention to the hearts of the people who make their soul!"
Instagram / Jada Pinkett Smith
And others pointed out the obvious.
"Things we notice when we take shelter in place," wrote one person.
"We are in quarantine," commented another user. "We have plenty of time to notice the details."
