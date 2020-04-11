Henry Ford Hospital Announces First Large-Scale Study on Coronavirus Prevention – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Henry Ford Hospital announced Thursday a historic move in the fight against Covid-19.

The hospital is conducting the first large-scale US study on virus prevention.

"The study is called WHIP, WHIP Covid, and it is the first randomized study. Therefore, a very scientific study looking at whether the use of a drug called hydroxychloroquine can help prevent health workers, the police and the first Responders develop an active Covid infection, "said Henry Ford Hospital cardiologist Dr. William W. O & # 39; Neil.

O & # 39; Neil says the study will use 3,000 subjects on a voluntary basis. The study is open to frontline Covid-19 workers in the Detroit metropolitan area, who show no symptoms of the virus and who have tested negative. Dr. O & # 39; Neil says this study is vital in Southeast Michigan.

"As you know, Detroit is in a hot zone, and we were some of the first to get very involved with Covid, so we were able to organize this quickly and we were also at the center of the storm," he said. O & # 39; Neil

Someone who has been through that storm is Detroit District 9 State Representative Karen Whitsett. She says she truly believes that hydroxychloroquine saved her life after a bad battle with Covid-19.

"I can tell you that in a few hours I could definitely feel the relief, and I can't express to you what that relief really was like," Whitsett.

Whitsett says that until the time he took hydroxychloroquine on March 31, he felt like he was going to die. But after the first dose, she says she felt instantly better and has been since.

This medication or any other has not been shown to cure Covid-19, but doctors at Henry Ford Hospital hope their Covid-19 scientific study will be a step in the right direction.

"We hope to have a response in eight weeks," said O & # 39; Neil.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.