Help! The coronavirus hit and I want a refund

Dear Tripped Up,

Last September I booked a tour of Japan with Abercrombie & Kent, scheduled to depart in late March. Three tickets came to more than $ 46,000, without airfare. What happens when you book the trip of your dreams, only to face the travel restrictions and the explosion of a global pandemic? Nancy

Dear nancy

Last September, around the time you must have booked your trip to Japan, I took my first surf lesson in Barbados. Bobbing in the soft, beginner-friendly bay, I learned that the sport is about time: if you can't get ahead of the wave, you'll end up watching it thunder without you.

The same goes for writing about travel in the midst of the daily changing coronavirus pandemic.

My original answer to your question, which had been scheduled for the third week of March, included a detailed breakdown on how tour operators work. I spoke to Abercrombie & Kent and even got a credit, yes, the full $ 46,000.