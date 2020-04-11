Help! The coronavirus hit and I want a refund

Travel and travel planning are being disrupted by the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. For the latest updates, read The New York Times Covid-19 coverage here.
Dear Tripped Up,
Last September I booked a tour of Japan with Abercrombie & Kent, scheduled to depart in late March. Three tickets came to more than $ 46,000, without airfare. What happens when you book the trip of your dreams, only to face the travel restrictions and the explosion of a global pandemic? Nancy
Dear nancy
Last September, around the time you must have booked your trip to Japan, I took my first surf lesson in Barbados. Bobbing in the soft, beginner-friendly bay, I learned that the sport is about time: if you can't get ahead of the wave, you'll end up watching it thunder without you.
The same goes for writing about travel in the midst of the daily changing coronavirus pandemic.
My original answer to your question, which had been scheduled for the third week of March, included a detailed breakdown on how tour operators work. I spoke to Abercrombie & Kent and even got a credit, yes, the full $ 46,000.
On the day the column was printed, Abercrombie & Kent announced that it would suspend all tours until (at least) the end of April. His new, more flexible policies would have awarded him a credit of $ 46,000 anyway. Much of what I wrote no longer applied, and executing it would not have been fair. I have never been so happy to see that one of my own pieces is "killed,quot;.
Since the end of January, when the The World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency (six weeks before the term pandemic was applied), dozens of Times readers have raised questions like yours. Then came three tectonic changes in quick succession: President Trump suspended travel from Europe for a month, the State Department issued its largest travel notice (Level 4 or "Do Not Travel,quot;), and countries around the world closed their borders.
The travel industry was quick to keep up. Warnings and exclusions disappeared from cancellation and change policies, even for airlines, which can be notoriously difficult. The cruise industry, after stuttering with a wide range of responses, finally threw in the towel and suspended departures for a month. Tour operators like Abercrombie & Kent also lined up.
In turn, readers asked for advice and suggestions on one thing: refunds.
Take the two emails I received about flying on Norwegian Air. A reader asked how to get a refund for tickets on a flight that was still on its way to Rome, despite the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The other questioned the airline's $ 110 exchange fee on a flight leaving New York for Oslo the same day the Norwegian government closed the border.
When I exchanged emails with a Norwegian Air spokesperson, the airline was no longer flying from the United States to Rome or Oslo, and had completely removed its exchange fees.
Looking for a refund? Here are 4 takeaways.
-
Be patient; The travel industry is struggling to keep up with tectonic changes in travel restrictions.
-
As a result, customer service centers are also struggling. Expect long waits and response times.
-
If your trip isn't around the corner, it's best to wait to cancel it, especially if you don't need immediate access to funds.
-
We are all interested in being flexible at this time.
Another reader sent me an email to inform me of a denied refund on two Airbnbs in Spain: "This experience makes me wonder if it is a good idea to use them in the future," he wrote.
Airbnb announced radical mitigating circumstances cancellation policy five days later. I had only approached the company when a follow-up from the reader reached my inbox: "Airbnb sent me an email today and promised that I would receive a refund in the next 15 days."
But it was the exchange I had with Priceline that best illustrated the high-speed reaction of the travel industry to the evolution of the pandemic.
A reader named Bonnie sent an email to tell him that Priceline had charged him a fee of $ 518 when he canceled his April stay at a hotel in San Francisco. Meanwhile, the hotel itself was waiving cancellation fees.
When I contacted Priceline, I learned that on March 16, the day Bonnie canceled her online reservation, the hotel's cancellation waiver had been communicated to all Priceline phone agents, but had not yet been uploaded to the database. which processes cancellations online. In other words, Bonnie had defeated Priceline at her own pace.
That technical delay has since been addressed, and Bonnie's cancellation fee was refunded. A Priceline spokesperson emailed him: "Please know that it was NOT your mistake, but entirely ours. We are also very sorry that it took you several days to get the correct answers. Obviously it is a very busy time on travel, but When we discover errors like these, we will fix them right away. "
The situation also brings home a point that Jack Ezon, the founder of the luxury travel agency. Boarding, he emphasized when I called him a few weeks ago to get his perspective on the overall effect of coronavirus on the industry: "It is in everyone's interest to be flexible right now."
Flexible cancellation and exchange policies foster goodwill and are a general blessing for your images. But they're also good for cash flow and long-term brand loyalty: the famous "bird in hand,quot; adage, Ezon said. "If you want to attract people to buy, you have to make it easier for them to cancel," he said.
However, combine panicked consumers looking for mass rebates, near-guaranteed customer service logjams, and cancellation and change policies that have changed, often dramatically, within weeks, and we're back in that water , trying to time those perfect waves.
My report on the coronavirus so far has pointed to a key lesson: If your trip isn't around the corner, it's best to wait to cancel it, especially if you don't need immediate access to funds. Look no further than my parents' planned trip to Japan. In late February, when they pressured All Nippon Airways to get a refund for two business class round-trip tickets from New York City to Tokyo, they received a paltry offer – a credit of $ 463 (total). Instead, the airline's website was delayed and updated several times a week until its departure date in late April was finally covered by the airline's cancellation policy.
The wait-and-see strategy not only saves you from having to spend hours waiting, but, as past experiences indicate, jumping prematurely, for example, before policies are officially resolved, almost always guarantees a headache. This also has a philosophical advantage, especially for those of us who are used to having calendar trips. It is unlikely that I will arrive in Menorca in September, but my hotel reservation not yet canceled is a small sign of normality: my small sign of optimism.