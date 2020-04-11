Hailey Baldwin dragged down because Justin Bieber says he worked hard to achieve success

WENN / Avalon

Speaking about the quarantine with Hailey and Kendall Jenner, the singer says, "We have worked hard for where we are, so it's like we can't feel bad, you know, the things we have."

Up News Info –

Hailey Baldwin did not do something particularly wrong. However, for some reason, the blonde model found herself on the receiving end of strong criticism on Friday, April 10, when she joined her husband. Justin Bieber and best friend Kendall Jenner for a joint Instagram Live session.

During Live, Justin told Kendall: "How blessed we are to be able to like each other … many people obviously have a horrible situation right now and are looking at us. Obviously, you know that we have worked hard where we are so it's like we can't feel bad, you know, the things we have. " The Canadian singer continued: "But I think it is important that we take that time to recognize that there are people who are truly incapacitating."

Kendall nodded in agreement and commented, "Very blessed. I think about it all the time." On the other hand, Hailey simply watched as the two continued talking.

People were pissed off after watching the video, noting that Hailey and Kendall came from a successful family, so Justin's comment didn't quite fit both of them. "To be fair, Justin worked hard to be where he is now. He was not born wealthy and raised by a single mother. But Hailey BALDWIN and Kendall JENNER?" one said. "They really said 'gutting the poor, but we are different: thoughts and prayers although xx'," said another sarcastically.

"Nah Justin Bieber sitting in his mansion while talking about working hard to get to where HAILEY BALDWIN AND KENDALL JENNER are a Joke," wrote another. "Both girls were born into a comfortable life of wealth and fame, the celebrity culture must burn." There was also a person who said, "Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin working hard to get where they are. We have to laugh at that."