Haas becomes the fifth F1 team to suspend most British staff

Drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are believed to have agreed to a pay cut





The Haas team has suspended most of its staff in the UK.

The United States F1 team, Haas, decided to suspend most of its Great Britain-based team due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are the fifth F1 team to do so, after McLaren, Williams, Racing Point and Renault have already suspended the staff, meaning half of the grid has now announced such measures.

Seven of the 10 teams are based in the UK, and champions Mercedes and Red Bull are the only two who have yet to confirm any pay cut.

Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are also believed to have agreed to a pay cut, according to the official F1 website.

Drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are believed to have agreed to a pay cut

The team told the F1 website that key personnel will continue to work, but also at a reduced salary. Haas also has personnel in the United States and Italy.

Under the British government's leave plan, employers can claim 80 percent of employees' usual monthly salary costs up to £ 2,500 per month.

F1 teams are currently in a mandatory factory shutdown, brought forward from August in hopes of using the European summer to reschedule some of the postponed races.

The season has not yet started, and the Formula One bosses are looking for a variety of options, including holding races for the new year if necessary.