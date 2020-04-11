Guy Ritchie wishes Charlie Hunnam a happy birthday with a touching video

Instagram

The filmmaker who directed the actor in & # 39; King Arthur: Legend of the Sword & # 39; 2017 and the next movie & # 39; The Gentlemen & # 39; Celebrate the star's 40th birthday on social media.

Up News Info –

director Guy ritchie has helped usher in a new era for Charlie Hunnam with a sweet video montage of 40 years.

The actor, who has worked with Guy on several movies, including the 2017 premiere. "King Arthur: legend of the sword"and action comedy 2020"The Knights"He turned 40 on Friday April 10, 2020, and his good friend couldn't help but pay tribute to their friendship on Charlie's special day.

"Charlie Hunnam, I'll tell you what's good about him. Everything," Guy said in the images posted to his Instagram account, sharing clips of Hunnam acting on the character, as well as photos of the couple hugging on set.

<br />

"I just adore him," said Ritchie at the end of the montage.