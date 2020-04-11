Grandma goes viral for telling people to wear panties as a coronavirus mask!

MTO News learned that a grandmother is going viral after she posted an online video where she showed her followers how to make a coronavirus face mask out of an old pair of panties.

The video, which you can see above, is going viral, and has now been viewed by more than 25 million people.

In the video, Grandma talks directly to followers and instructs them on how she learned "on the Internet,quot; that old ponies can be used as an effective coronavirus mask.

Then the woman shows exactly what to do with the panties, to turn them into a mask.

The woman pulled her underpants over her head and covered the crotch of the drawers over her nose and mouth.

The woman claims that by wearing underwear, people can mitigate their risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

There is an ongoing debate on Twitter about how effective this "underwear mask,quot; would be against the virus. Many believe that underwear would offer little or no protection against the virus.