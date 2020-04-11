Home Entertainment Grandma goes viral for telling people to wear panties as a coronavirus...

Grandma goes viral for telling people to wear panties as a coronavirus mask!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
MTO News learned that a grandmother is going viral after she posted an online video where she showed her followers how to make a coronavirus face mask out of an old pair of panties.

The video, which you can see above, is going viral, and has now been viewed by more than 25 million people.

In the video, Grandma talks directly to followers and instructs them on how she learned "on the Internet,quot; that old ponies can be used as an effective coronavirus mask.

