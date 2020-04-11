Governor Abbott Says Texas Is "Starting to Slow,quot; Coronavirus Spread – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Governor Greg Abbott is expressing optimism that Texas is seeing signs of a slowdown in the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the Republican warned on Friday that the death toll still showed no signs of leveling off.

At a press conference on Friday, Governor Abbott showed a graph of the total number of cases in the state.

“The grade shows you how far we are slowing down the spread. In the last part of March, the angle went almost vertically upwards, "he explained. "Now it is establishing more. That means we are beginning to slow the growth of the coronavirus."

The governor also said he will issue an executive order next week outlining a schedule for Texans to return to work.

“We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. We can and must do this. We can do both, expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them get back to work. Texans enjoy working and I know they want to return to the workforce, but we have to have strategies and ways that they can do it safely, ”he said.

Texas now has more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 220 related deaths.

