Gov. Greg Abbott to Outline Timeline for Returning Texans – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Gov. Greg Abbott will issue an executive order next week that will describe the schedule for Texans to return to work.

“We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. We can and must do this. We can do both, expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them get back to work. Texans enjoy working and I know they want to return to the workforce, but we have to have strategies and ways that they can do it safely, ”said Abbott.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Abbott said the Governor's Mansion will light blue in honor of health professionals.

“In this war against COVID-19, the people who step forward and put their lives and their health and put their lives at risk and in danger are the men and women on the front line who provide medical care. Our nurses and medical staff. We want to express our deepest gratitude for each person in the health care area, for everything they are doing, ”he said.

Abbott also expressed support for what the White House is doing to maintain the country as an independent energy sector rather than depending on the energy sectors of foreign countries.

"What the President and his team have done is the right thing and I applaud President Donald Trump for doing everything possible for our energy sector," said Abbott.

He also mentioned the plight of the state's agricultural sector in light of the coronavirus pandemic, specifically farmers and ranchers. "Knowing that even though our farmers and ranchers are also suffering right now, the President's response will provide some level of relief."

Abbott also spoke about the latest cases of the coronavirus in Texas.

“The number of Texans who underwent the COVID-19 test is up to 16,000 Texans. The number of Texans who tested positive is 11,449. We have confirmed hospitalizations of 1,532 Texans in part due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, we now have a total of 221 Texans who have lost their lives to the virus. It is a number that, if compared to other states, would look like a relatively small number, but if you compare it to the hearts and souls of homes whoever has lost a limb is too large a number. What we focus on is strategies to minimize loss of life. Because of the work that the professionals have been doing, they have done an excellent job of minimizing loss of life, ”said Abbott.

There are currently 1,432 cases of coronavirus in Dallas County and 637 in Tarrant County.

Twenty-five people in Dallas have died from COVID-19, and Tarrant County reported Friday its 21st coronavirus-related death.

