Gordon Taylor says PFA works closely with EFL players on salary deferrals amid the coronavirus crisis | Football news





Chief Executive Gordon Taylor told Sky Sports News that PFA staff are in contact with players from all clubs to help them reach agreements as soon as possible.

Gordon Taylor says the PFA continues to work closely with players from all EFL clubs to reach an agreement on salary deferrals during the coronavirus crisis.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that championship clubs had held individual discussions with the players' union to find a way forward to suit all parties.

Several Championship clubs have already announced their plans, including Leeds league leaders, while three other clubs have already agreed to salary deferrals with their players, and the rest are still negotiating.

Leeds United players have volunteered to defer wages due to the crisis

Leagues One and Two are expected to implement a more centralized deal, but, due to the large difference in wages earned between the tallest and shortest players in the Championship, the EFL top league needed a more individual approach.

Chief Executive Taylor told Sky Sports News: "PFA staff are in contact with players from all clubs to help them reach agreements as quickly, efficiently and practically as possible, and once they are reached, an agreement, the necessary documentation is prepared. "

0:51 Former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O’Neil believes the EFL's goal of completing the 2019-20 season in 56 days will be difficult to achieve Former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O’Neil believes the EFL's goal of completing the 2019-20 season in 56 days will be difficult to achieve

Many championship clubs will also resist the opportunity to suspend their players under the government's job retention scheme, but they can use it for non-playing staff.