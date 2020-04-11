Google's new program makes it easier for patients without coronaviruses to connect virtually to doctors – BGR

The coronavirus pandemic has left hospitals and doctors overwhelmed with new patients.

Some hospitals will not even admit people with symptoms other than coronavirus.

A new Google program will make it easier for patients who need medical care to connect with doctors virtually.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, but may be showing very slow signs of slowing down. In New York City, for example, the number of coronavirus-related deaths peaked earlier this week and may begin to decline thereafter. Additionally, coronavirus-related hospitalizations in New York City have declined in recent days.

However, much of the country's medical resources remain strained as hospitals and doctors continue to deal with a large influx of patients. In fact, some hospitals in areas where the coronavirus outbreak is particularly pronounced will not even admit individuals unless they have symptoms related to the corona or if it is a serious medical emergency. Accordingly, and as part of a broader effort to provide health care for people with non-coronavirus symptoms, Google today announced a new initiative designed to make it easier for people to virtually connect with medical professionals.

Google describes its new initiative as follows:

Healthcare providers like hospitals, doctors, and mental health professionals can now enter a virtual care offering in their Business Profile, so that people looking for their local provider, for example, can see the "get online attention "in Search and Maps. By clicking on this link, people will go to that provider's virtual healthcare website where they can find more information and, in many cases, schedule a virtual healthcare visit with a provider. The pandemic has affected the hours of operation of many health care providers and the policies of visits without appointment. To help communicate changes that could affect someone's visit, we are automatically creating a link directly to the health providers' COVID-19 information page in Search & Maps, and we've put together best practices on how care providers They can update their websites and provide COVID -19 information on Google My Business.

In particular, tech companies have really been moving forward to help fight the coronavirus. Apple, for example, has donated more than 20 million masks worldwide and also began manufacturing face shields on a large scale.

"This is a truly global effort," said Tim Cook a few days ago, "and we are working closely and continuously with governments at all levels to ensure that they are donated to places of greatest need."

We've also seen tech giants starting to work together to help contain the coronavirus. Earlier today, Apple and Google announced that they are working together to implement a new solution with Bluetooth technology that will allow people who opt for the service to discover if they have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Given the urgent need," Apple said in a press release, "the plan is to implement this solution in two steps while maintaining strong protections around user privacy."

If everything goes according to plan, the official contact tracking apps will be implemented in the App Store and Google Play Store next month.

Image Source: Olly Curtis / Future / Shutterstock