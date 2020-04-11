Gloria Estefan helps staff outside of work find a new job at a pharmaceutical company during the Covid-19 crisis

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Get On Your Feet & # 39; Teams up with a pharmacy giant to make sure its restaurant and hotel employees have a new job during the coronavirus blockade.

Gloria Estefan He has helped his restaurant and hotel staff find employment during the closure by bonding with the heads of the CVS / Navarro pharmacy firm.

The singer contacted the company as soon as it seemed that the coronavirus would shut down hotels and restaurants in Miami, Florida, and made sure the staff wasn't out of a job.

The singer of "Get On Your Feet", owner of several restaurants and two hotels, says "The conversation"We were the first to close, so we partnered with CVS / Navarro … who were looking for more employees, needed more people to meet demand."

"All of our employees are screened and have excellent background checks … and they took care of our employees … We are so thankful to keep them working."

"We are trying to hold on to every employee to try to get through this moment. It is a difficult time for all business owners … Things will reappear … I think it will take a while … but we will get through it. We have to move on. That's all we can do. "