‘Give Up Easter’ – East Bay parks close to deter shelter violators on site – Up News Info San Francisco

CASTRO VALLEY (KPIX) – When the Easter weekend started, Bay Area leaders asked people to stay home and many parks were temporarily closed.

"This is the year we ask you to give up Easter in its traditional form of picnics and the like," said Robert Doyle, general manager of the East Bay Regional Park District.

Easter weekend is the busiest of the year in East Bay parks, which is why 10 of the most popular parks are closing their parking lots on Saturdays and Sundays to try to reduce potential crowds.

Park officials say people are doing a good job of social distancing once they're on the trails, but getting there is a problem.

"The parking lot, the walk through the doors, think about how many people are knocking on those doors," Doyle said.

Health experts say California and the Bay Area as a whole are not seeing an extreme increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, in part due to the early success of social distancing. But that's also what makes this weekend difficult for so many people.

"They want to go outside. They want to spend time with loved ones and friends. The weather is nice, but the problem is that the virus continues to circulate in the population, "said Dr. Arthur Reingold, chief epidemiologist at UC Berkeley.

If people let their guard down for a weekend, everything could change.

"If people don't continue social distancing, we will see a peak of infection in about 10 to 14 days and perhaps an increase in hospitalizations and very sick people a week after that," says Dr. Reingold.

That's why the most popular parks will shut down parking lots and restrooms, a decision that brings mixed reaction from people using those open spaces.

"To stay safe and sound, we must follow the rules and give ourselves a little more space," Tom Tyler said Friday as he walked on Lake Chabot with his wife, Cheryl.

"It all seems like an overreaction," said Terry Petty, who was also visiting Lake Chabot.

The additional 10 closings are supposed to be temporary measures for the weekend, but park managers say that if they see overcrowding, they will be forced to take more action in the long term.