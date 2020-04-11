Get up, Denver, and have hope

Go to the gym or recreation center for a training class or yoga. The morning walk to drop our children off at school. Happy hour, Saturday night at the DCPA, dinner at a favorite restaurant, or the weekend ski trip to Winter Park. Opening day at Coors Field. We no longer take these activities for granted now that COVID-19 has disrupted our daily routines and lives.

Today everything looks bleak, but I want Denver to know how we are going to get back to normal.

Relying on medical experts, we took the unprecedented step of imposing a "stay home,quot; order to curb the spread of the virus. The impacts are devastating. Thousands of people lose their jobs and hundreds of endangered companies. The decisions that Governor Jared Polis, I, and others made were not easy. The governor's association has been invaluable in this rapidly evolving situation. And I have no greater responsibility as mayor than protecting the health, safety, and well-being of all Denver residents and visitors. Your health has priority.

The COVID-19 challenge? There is nothing normal, seasonal or predictable about it. It requires patience, strategic thinking with a long and broad vision, and each of us must rise to the challenge. We must anticipate that the impacts will worsen before they improve, further challenging our resolve and patience. But I am committed to being considerate and assertive in our efforts to protect all of Denver.

Regardless, I remain optimistic that we will rise up and overcome this pandemic to restore the vitality and economic strength of our city. Every day, I witness the dedication of 13,000 city employees who work 24 hours a day to serve our people. First responders go further and put themselves in danger. I am touched by business leaders who offered themselves and their resources to help or promised to keep employees on the payroll, even though they are closed. I am inspired by the thousands of you who donated or helped a neighbor in need. Doctors, nurses, and supermarket workers are heroes.

Recreation centers, libraries, and DMVs may be closed, but we are still serving you. Our Emergency Operations Center has been activated and staffed to help manage the response. Ninety percent of city employees now work from home, and we've made as many services available online as possible. Police and firefighters continue to respond to emergencies. Trash is still being collected and the street paving and sweeping season is well underway (we are not issuing tickets, don't worry). And for our homeless residents, we established additional temporary housing and relief beds for those with symptoms.

To begin mitigating the economic impact and saving jobs, we launched small business loans and grants, virtual job fairs, and late payment of fines and interest for sales, use, and property taxes. We have implemented rental assistance to help keep people in their homes. We are engaging the private sector to expand our aid fund, and our economic development team is establishing and implementing strategies for economic stabilization and recovery with the support of a new Denver Economic Recovery and Aid Council and securing aid from the package of encouragement from Congress. There is more to come.

Denver is rising in many incredible ways, and brighter days are ahead. I have always said that a great city cares about its people. I've seen what great people do: stay calm, show patience, generously give time and resources, reconnect with loved ones, volunteer, even donate blood. And they stay home! This is how we will get up, Denver.

Michael Hancock is the mayor of Denver.

