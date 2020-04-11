Get out today because the snow is on the way for Easter Sunday.

For anyone who wants to spend time in the garden or take a pleasant stroll away, Saturday is the day.

Because winter will return for Easter Sunday.

Highs in Denver are expected to hit 70 degrees on Saturday with plenty of sun, before temperatures plummet overnight, and snow is expected for Sunday and Monday.

The heaviest snow will be in the mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder, with up to one foot of snow possible. The plains are likely to only see dusty and breezy conditions, with highs in the upper 1920s.

Mostly sunny, warm and dry today, with temperatures above normal. Significantly colder late tonight and Sunday with light snow. pic.twitter.com/XoXXAqBOci – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 11, 2020