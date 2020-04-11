Gavin Rossdale reveals what it's like to be a co-parent with Gwen Stefani

During a new interview with SiriusXM, Gavin Rossdale, the Bush leader and reality TV star, shared what it was like for him and his ex-wife to co-raise their children together. Just Jared picked up the interview in which the 54-year-old singer spoke about his ex-wife, who is currently in a relationship with Blake Shelton.

Gavin fans know that he and Gwen have three children together, and they will stay with their mother and Blake at their home in Oklahoma. Gavin said in the interview that separating time with children is the biggest problem.

"Divided custody,quot; was the "great real dilemma," said the singer-songwriter. Gavin went on to say that he missed his kids very much, and that they've been doing a lot of Facetime. You can watch the YouTube video below:

Apparently, things between Gwen and Gavin aren't going well either. Nick Markus reported on January 3 of this year that it has been four years since they separated and are still struggling to get along. Sources claimed that even when it comes to their children, they cannot make it work.

Nick reported that Nick and Gwen are so reluctant to each other that they can no longer even be in the same room. A source who spoke to HollywoodLife said that Gwen and Gavin only speak in relation to their children and that's it.

They have three children together, including Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who are 13, 11 and 5 years old, respectively. Gavin has not been with his children as much as he would like. In fact, sources claim that they are often seen with Blake rather than Gavin.

Gwen and Blake started dating shortly after she and Gavin finally divorced. Reportedly, the main reason Gwen and Blake are not yet married is the fact that she is a committed Roman Catholic. She would like to annul her first marriage before officially getting married a second time.

Ad

Gavin, supposedly, is in no rush to do that for her. Fans of the Bush leader know that he has also had an acting career, including in the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves, Constantine. Gwen, on the other hand, first rose to fame in the band, No Doubt, before beginning a successful solo career in music and reality television.



Post views:

4 4