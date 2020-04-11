Garcelle Beauvais reveals she didn't click with Kyle Richards during her first season of RHOBH

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are the two rookies who are joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season. The former Jamie Foxx Show alumnus revealed that there were certain people here that he got along with right away and others that he didn't get along with.

One of the OGs with whom he had no opportunity to vibrate was Kyle Richards. She didn't say it was for a malicious reason, she just thinks Kyle may have been on the alert.

While talking to E! News, Garcelle explained: ‘I did not have a chance to meet Kyle. I think it is very funny. But I didn't really connect with her like I did with some of the other ladies. Sometimes people are difficult to meet. "

She also did not befriend her fellow rookie.

‘I didn't connect with Sutton right away. And I think he was offended by … I said, "We don't all have to be friends, you know, best friends." And mine was that in real life, you are not the best friend of all, you know? So I wanted to meet her. "

However, she and Erika Jayne apparently liked each other. The actress also reflected on whether or not she would be part of the cast next season.

‘Sometimes it was difficult. Sometimes it was like, "Why did I negotiate?" But overall I think what people are going to see about me is really who I am. I keep it real. I feel like Erika and I have that in common. We say how we feel, we keep it moving. "

Beauvais is nervous about one thing: the meeting. Her friend Lisa Rinna warned her that sitting is definitely the hardest thing to film of the season.

RHOBH fans can look forward to seeing how the new additions click with the cast, as well as the drama surrounding Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.



