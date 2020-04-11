Frazer Clarke: I'm different from Anthony Joshua, Britain's next superweight hope says | Boxing news





Frazer Clarke is the GB team's super heavy hope for the Tokyo Olympics

Frazer Clarke is waiting for his moment to become Britain's next super heavy gold hero, but the experienced potency is "very different,quot; from Anthony Joshua, Ed Draper writes.

Like many aspiring Olympic athletes, Clarke must wait another year. Unlike many of those athletes, Clarke has been waiting for more than a decade.

"I've been on Team GB for 10 years, since 2009. I'm still a bit of the unknown. I could see it coming (the postponement of the Olympics), but it's still hard to understand," said Clarke. saying Sky Sports.

"I have been waiting for 10 years and I say to myself, 'It's just another year'. But can I really wait another year? I was only a couple of days away, possibly to qualify."

Clarke already claimed the Commonwealth gold medal in 2018

Clarke is not sitting depressed in isolation. He has turned his garage into a gym with a stationary bike and weights, and is taking advantage of government allotments for daily exercise to run regularly.

Since the London Olympic playoffs were canceled midway through the tournament, Clarke admits that health, rather than boxing, is much more important during the coronavirus.

"Fortunately, we are (his family) as good as we can be."

Still, when normalcy resumes and the Tokyo Games take place, will Clarke be there? He'll turn 29 in the summer, but he was unequivocal in that the gold medal remains the goal.

"That is still the dream. Over time, we will have conversations (with Team GB coaches), but right now the posts have not changed for me. There are two ways of looking at this. Yes, it is disappointing, but it is also a year to improve, get more training and more education. "

Anthony Joshua was the London 2012 Olympic Champion

Clarke remains committed to following his super heavyweight predecessors, Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce, toward Olympic success. And echoing the concern of freelancers in British society at large, he is aware that Team GB boxers are in a safer place, financially, than many professionals.

"Yes, I am lucky compared to many other boxers, I am in a good position. Without a fight, the professionals are not paid. Unless they have good sponsors and even the sponsors are retiring right now." I have lost sponsors in the past few weeks and I fully understand where they came from. They are just small businesses and if no money comes in, none comes out. The funding is still there for us (Team GB boxers) and that's good. "

So the plan is for Clarke to reach his path to Olympic glory in the summer of 2021 and then turn himself in at the age of 30. Joyce was a similar age when he turned pro after taking silver in 2016, so he could 'trip'. Juggernaut & # 39; be a template?

Joe Joyce secured the silver medal at the Rio 2016 Games

"He's good at a dogfight, but it would be fun. You don't want to fight Joshua."@JoeJoyceBoxing He tells Sky Sports about potential fights with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, Olympic angst, and creating mayhem on the canvas. – Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 1, 2020

"Without disrespecting Joe, but we are two very different 30-year-olds. I don't act 30! I've been around kids for years on the team. I feel cool, better than ever," he said.

Clarke clearly has deep respect for the two super heavyweights that preceded him, but he believes he will prove to be the most talented of the trio.

"We are very different. You have the exercise machine – Joe Joyce. You have the powerful athlete – Joshua. But I think I am a better boxer than both, plus a natural boxer. I think there are few people in the game who have seen us boxing in the same stages would not agree. "

And Clarke is convinced that boxing purists will follow his fortune with great interest.

"I will bring a different style, a different way of fighting (than Joyce and Joshua). It will be boxing skills, excitement all the time. Maybe I will have to strengthen my defense in the professionals, but it will be exciting."

Clarke does not expect to make progress on the patient when he eventually becomes a professional boxer.

"I want to be at the British title level in five fights. I have been training with professionals for a long, long time, good professionals like Joshua. I am ready to do it."

Although Clarke is convinced that his boxing style is very different from Joshua's, he has taken much of the 2012 Olympic champion's determined commitment to the sport.

"I have seen his rise. I am like a sponge, drinking everything. There is no shame in that, there are things I can copy like how he lives life. More than fighting with him, the way he behaves, the way he trains. People call him amateurs, but you have to live life like him. He goes to bed early, he gets up early. I can learn from his approach. "

Clarke admires Joshua's public profile and commercial success, but believes he will have to address the self-promotion required by professional boxing in a way that suits his calmer personality.

I have traveled all over the world, asleep on paper-thin mattresses, I have eaten terrible food, I am used to life in the camp, I will not change. Frazer Clarke

"I already have a good following on social media. But I'm a humble guy. I'm from a small place (Burton upon Trent). We (the people) make beer. If I'm not at home, I'm usually in the Local pub, playing pool. I've traveled the world, asleep on paper-thin mattresses, I've eaten horrible food, I'm used to life in camp, I'm not going to change. "

Clarke acknowledges the harsh realities of boxing as well, having worked on the other side of the ropes in fighting safety. He was even called into action in Joshua's British title battle against archrival Dillian Whyte when groups of fighters jumped into the ring after the first round.

"I was one of the boys in the ring, trying to kick everyone out," he said, laughing. "But I learned a lot from different people who were close to the professionals, I learned from their experiences with the commercial side of things."

Clarke had to separate the entourage in Joshua's fight with Dillian Whyte

Clarke has revered Joshua for a long time, but since that night, on December 12, 2015, she has followed Dillian Whyte's career with increasing respect, she has also wrestled with the Brixton man.

"At one point, Dillian didn't think he was going anywhere. He just talks frankly and has taken time, but it will be one of the great successes. I think he will get a (world) title."

Clarke knows that things can change at any point in life and boxing. He witnessed the Westminster terror attack in March 2017, and was once stabbed three times in one night in his hometown. The turbulent landscape of heavyweights recently changed in the professional ranks when Tyson Fury surpassed Deontay Wilder to join Joshua as world champion.

"Joshua proved he can box in the rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. He put himself in a clinic. Now he wants to make a statement against (Kubrat) Pulev. Tyson Fury really impressed against Wilder, 100 percent. Fury's demolition was more recent, so I guess you have to say it's almost the best. "

Clarke is also looking forward to his former teammate Joyce's showdown with Daniel Dubois for British and European honors. He chooses Joyce to win the fight, but he urges boxing fans to "believe the hype about Daniel."

Joe Joyce will face British rival Daniel Dubois this year

"I have faced Daniel. Daniel is a real problem. I am sure we will meet (in the professional ranks) and I will be ready."

Boxing savvy people say timing is everything. It could be that 2021, hopefully once the pandemic has passed, is an opportune time for Clarke to start his paid career. But, whatever the status of the heavyweight division, the 6-foot-6-inch-tall fighter is determined to make a significant impact.

"It will open. If not, I will open it. It won't be long before people realize how good I am."