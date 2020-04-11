Forest fire season average probably ahead for Colorado, but coronavirus will mean fewer resources to fight fires

Colorado's fire seasons have become longer, more intense, and more destructive in the past three decades. Now Colorado firefighters have to figure out how to fight the fires during a pandemic that will likely mean fewer firefighters are available.

Colorado fire experts expect an average 2020 season thanks to above-average snowfall, according to the 2020 Forest Fire Preparedness Plan released Friday by the state's Division of Fire Prevention and Control. But that means firefighters will fight more than 4,400 fires that will burn an average of 168,401 total acres with less flexibility and fewer resources than usual due to the coronavirus.

"Don't let the average numb you," said Vaughn Jones, chief of the division's wildfire management division.

Local firefighting agencies, the first line of attack, will be understaffed due to the virus or have more work than usual, according to the plan. Some firefighters may not be able to leave their home districts due to travel restrictions.

The virus also means changes in the normal way firefighters work. During the fire season, firefighters get stuck in trucks or planes and travel across the country to where they are most needed. Once there, they camp near the hospitals.

"Large command posts and fire incident camps create an enabling environment for infectious disease transmission: high-density living and working conditions, reduced access to hygiene products and equipment, and a mobile workforce from multiple locations," according to the report. "Environmental and occupational hazards like smoke, heat, fatigue and physically demanding work can exacerbate this situation."

State fire officials are looking for new ways to manage fire camps by altering the way teams sleep, eat and bathe, Jones said.

Nor will the state be able to use the hand crews of inmates at the Colorado Department of Corrections for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus. Crew members are unable to leave the prisons where they live due to the virus, according to the report.

The state plans to mitigate COVID-19 related risks by deploying additional resources dedicated to identifying and extinguishing fires as quickly as possible to prevent them from growing.

"The smaller the fire, the less impact it has on homes and communities," said Jones. "But it has the added benefit of not having to go to large fire camps and have firefighters travel across the country."

To do that, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control may need an additional $ 8.4 million to pay for more resources, such as additional planes and helicopters that will be on standby to fight fires.

Firefighters will work with the governor's office for the next few weeks to decide which of the items on that wish list are priorities, Jones said. Instead of asking for all of the $ 8.4 million up front, they will request additional money as needed during the fire season.

Jones asked the people of Colorado to be especially careful when burning or lighting bonfires this year. The National Forest Service has already banned fires in the Rocky Mountain region, and some local jurisdictions, such as Boulder County, have enacted fire restrictions to conserve emergency resources.