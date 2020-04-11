Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna faces 99 years in prison! (Details)

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather, faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted of stabbing the mother of her boyfriend's girlfriend, Lapattra Jacobs.

And the boxing superstar is doing his best to make sure Iyanna doesn't fall for nearly a century. Flyd reportedly hired J. Prince's attorney, Kurt Schaffer, to represent Iyanna in the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

