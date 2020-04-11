Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna faces 99 years in prison! (Details)

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather, faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted of stabbing the mother of her boyfriend's girlfriend, Lapattra Jacobs.

And the boxing superstar is doing his best to make sure Iyanna doesn't fall for nearly a century. Flyd reportedly hired J. Prince's attorney, Kurt Schaffer, to represent Iyanna in the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Iyanna was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident. If convicted, Mayweather faces up to 99 years in prison and a $ 10,000 fine.

So who is this lawyer? Well, Schaffer represented J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot CEO was charged with ordering that Ronnie Bookman be fired in 2007 at a Prince-owned gym.

And he won. The case was dropped after prosecutors discovered that Bookman violated the law and perjured himself in a deposition in a separate $ 10 million civil lawsuit against Prince.