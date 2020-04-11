Flipkart: Tata Consumer Products distributors will join as sellers on Flipkart and allow product availability – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Walmart-owned Flipkart said Saturday that it partnered with Tata Consumer Products Ltd under which the latter's distributors will be listed as market vendors on the e-commerce platform.

The association will allow consumers to use the Flipkart platform to buy different combination packages of essential products such as beverages (Tata tea and coffee) and food (spices, legumes and Nutri Tata Sampann mixes) offered by Tata Consumer Products, according to a statement. .

The association is already operational in Bangalore, and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week and in Tier II cities in the future.

The product combinations have been selected with the specific needs of Indian consumers in mind, while offering them significant cost benefits, he said.

"The association has brought together two iconic Indian companies that have created a unique distribution model, leveraging their combined strengths to solve the need for Indian consumers to access essential products while staying indoors and practicing social distancing," he added.

Tata Consumer Company distributors, now listed online with Flipkart Marketplace, have undergone Flipkart training for packaging and order fulfillment and will process orders according to standard operating procedures established by Flipkart, he said.

"With the support of the government and local authorities, we can innovate unique distribution and supply chain models that enable us to serve communities in India.

"The synergies and capabilities of Tata Consumer and Flipkart are complementary and we are proud to enable an alternative business channel based on our market model to offer great value to consumers in these times of crisis," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO. Flipkart. .

Flipkart's market supply chain will fulfill orders by collecting these products from Tata Consumer Company distributors and delivering them to customers using its network of delivery executives.

"Tata Consumer Products is committed to ensuring the availability of our food and beverage brands to consumers across India during this difficult time," said Tata Consumer Products CEO and Managing Director Sunil D & # 39; Souza.

He added that the partnership with Flipkart provides an innovative way to establish a strong alternative distribution channel through its extensive network.

Tata Consumer Products, part of the Tata group, was formed in February this year after the merger of Tata Global Beverages and the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Earlier this week Flipkart had announced a pilot with Spencers, a retail chain, to present hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad.

E-commerce companies are exploring unique models to ensure business continuity amid the government-imposed blockade to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Bigbasket has partnered with Uber to help deliver essential items, while Grofers said it has hired some 2,000 people from industries that have been deeply affected by the current crisis, such as textiles, manufacturing and services.

E-commerce companies have struggled to deliver orders after the 21-day block was imposed on March 24.

Despite the government allowing the delivery of essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms, the players initially faced hiccups.

The increase in orders also interrupted the operations of these companies. Players have now begun resuming operations in various cities, deleting pending orders before accepting new ones.

