First results of coronavirus drug are promising, but more rigorous testing is needed – BGR

A possible coronavirus drug called Remdesivir showed encouraging results in a preliminary study.

Remdesivir is an existing Gilead medication that was initially designed to help Ebola patients.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States recently exceeded 500,000.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Despite some evidence that the coronavirus may have peaked in some areas of the US. In the USA, the pandemic is still devastating many areas across the country. Just last week, for example, New York City, which has been classified as the epicenter of the virus in the United States, saw its highest number of deaths in a single day from the coronavirus. Overall, new data from the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center indicates that the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the US USA Now it exceeds 500,000. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US USA It recently hit 20,000 and overtook Italy in the process.

Meanwhile, researchers continue to work furiously to devise coronavirus vaccines and medications. One of the most promising treatments centers on Remdesivir, an existing Gilead medication that was initially designed to treat Ebola patients.

A large clinical study with Remdesivir as a treatment for coronavirus began last Friday, and some of the first results are somewhat promising. Please note that the full report surrounding the study was made available through The New England Journal of Medicine.

The study evaluated 53 patients, all of whom showed severe symptoms of coronavirus. 30 of the 53 patients were on ventilators at the time of the study. One week after Remdesivir treatment, the study found that 36 of the 53 patients showed signs of clinical improvement.

During a median follow-up of 18 days, 36 patients (68%) had an improvement in the oxygen support class, including 17 of 30 patients (57%) who received mechanical ventilation who were extubated. A total of 25 patients (47%) were discharged and 7 patients (13%) died; mortality was 18% (6 of 34) among patients who received invasive ventilation and 5% (1 of 19) among those who did not receive invasive ventilation.

About 12 patients experienced serious problems with the drug, but it is unclear whether it was due to Remdesivir or due to underlying medical problems.

While the data here is promising, there is no doubt that further testing is needed.

"There is currently no proven treatment for COVID-19," said Dr. Jonathan D. Grein, lead author of the JAMA article. "We cannot draw definitive conclusions from these data, but the observations of this group of hospitalized patients who received remdesivir are hopeful. We await the results of controlled clinical trials to potentially validate these findings. "

Meanwhile, the impact of the coronavirus on the economy of the United States remains pronounced. Unemployment is at its highest point and there is no indication of when non-core business reopening will be allowed. Meanwhile, the $ 1,200 stimulus checks will begin arriving next week. You can check if you are eligible for the stimulus test here.

Image source: Martin Meissner / AP / Shutterstock